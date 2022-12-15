Questions raised by final instalment in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Questions raised by final instalment in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 4.43pm Updated: December 15 2022, 5.03pm
The final part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary has aired (Yui Mok/PA)
The final part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary has aired (Yui Mok/PA)

The final part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary has aired – but what questions did the last three episodes raise?

– What did William, now the Prince of Wales, say when he allegedly screamed and shouted at Harry?

Harry has not revealed the details but said it was “terrifying” and happened when the Queen summoned Charles, now King, and William and Harry to Sandringham in January 2020 to resolve the Megxit crisis.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” the duke said.

Diana’s 60th birthday
The royal brothers (PA)

The tense meeting came in the wake of the Sussexes issuing a statement saying they wanted to step back as senior royals.

– How has Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, William and the rest of the royal family responded?

The palaces have declined to comment on the claims.

It was business as usual for the royal family as they carried on with their duties, including preparing for the Princess of Wales’s carol concert on Thursday evening.

Royal visit to Harrow
Charles during a visit to London’s Community Kitchen in Harrow to meet students and volunteers (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The King appeared in good spirits as he and the Queen Consort visited a London community kitchen at the centre of a new farm project and wished volunteers a happy Christmas.

– What did Charles say that Harry claimed was untrue?

Harry said he heard his “father say things that just simply weren’t true” at the Sandringham gathering but did not elaborate on what they were.

– Why was Harry not allowed to be “half in, half out” of the royal family?

Harry said he chose the third of five options presented to him at the summit. The option was “half in, half out” of the royal family but he said it quickly became clear it was actually “not up for discussion or debate”.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
William and Harry at the Queen’s funeral (PA)

Supporting the Queen while earning their own money was likely to have caused a conflict of interest for the Sussexes and led to accusations they were profiting from their royal connections.

But questions will be asked as to why it was presented to Harry if it was not a viable option.

– Why was Harry not asked permission for a joint statement denying William bullied him?

Harry said he was never asked about a joint statement, from him and his brother, which was released hours after the summit and denounced a story saying William had bullied him .

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Netflix documentary
William, Harry, Meghan and Kate (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

He has branded the move a “lie to protect my brother”.

The statement followed a story in The Times, which said a source told the publication Harry and Meghan “regarded themselves as having been pushed away by what they saw as a bullying attitude from (William)”.

– What did William’s text to Harry after the Oprah interview say?

The duke is seen holding up his phone to show Meghan a text from William, the day after the Oprah interview aired and just after Buckingham Palace issued a statement in response.

In the sit-down chat, the Sussexes had accused an unnamed royal of making a racist remark about their unborn son, the institution of failing to help a suicidal Meghan and Kate of making Meghan cry ahead of their wedding.

2021: The year in review
The Oprah Winfrey interview (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA)

It is not known what the text said but whatever it was shocked Meghan and upset Harry.

Meghan replies “wow” as she looks at the screen, while Harry screws up his eyes, puts his hands behind head and says: “I wish I knew what to do.”

The duchess hugs her husband and says: “I know. Let’s take a breather, get some air and decide.”

The exchange was filmed by the documentary crew.

– Who told Meghan she could not text photographs to her friend?

Meghan suggests the royal household, which would have been Kensington Palace, told her not to text photographs to a friend and controlled “everything”.

Buckingham Palace garden party
The Duchess of Sussex during a garden party at Buckingham Palace (PA)

It is not clear if Meghan is referring to aides such as a private secretary or her then-communications team.

– Why have they still got their titles?

Harry said he wrote to his father saying he and Meghan would relinquish their Sussex titles if a move to Canada did not work out.

Peerages can only be removed fully by an act of parliament but Harry and Meghan could decide not to use their titles.

Harry was made the Duke of Sussex by his grandmother on his wedding day.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Harry became the Duke of Sussex on his wedding day (PA)

The Sussexes stopped using their HRH style after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020 but they still retain it.

– What does Harry miss about life in the UK?

Harry said he misses “the weird family gatherings” where the royal family were brought together under one roof, as well as missing the country and his friends.

He admitted: “I’ve lost a few friends in this process as well” but did not name them.

– What do the Sussexes have left to say?

There could be much more. Harry’s book, Spare, is out in January and could contain damaging revelations about his relationship with William and Charles.

Duke of Sussex memoir
The Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare, which is due out in January (Penguin Random House/PA)

The pair have not named the royal they accused of making a racist remark about son Archie before he was born, but footage was played in the documentary of Harry telling Oprah he would never share that conversation.

Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry remarked in episode six, speaking about Meghan’s appearance in her Oprah interview: “When I watched it I thought, ‘There is so much more she could have said but because she’s such a classy, elegant woman, she didn’t’.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented