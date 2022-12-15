Snowman creator Raymond Briggs’ will funded cancer research in memory of wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Snowman creator Raymond Briggs’ will funded cancer research in memory of wife

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 5.45pm
A blood cancer charity has paid tribute to the late Raymond Briggs this Christmas after he donated to them in his will. (PA)
Blood Cancer UK revealed when The Snowman creator died at the age of 88 in August he made annual donations to their research after his wife Jean died from leukaemia in 1973.

The charity also said on Thursday that “the gift” Briggs gave in his will continues to help them fund research into all blood cancers including leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

Blood Cancer UK said: “Raymond was right when he said ‘we all die’, but sometimes, the good we do lives on after we’re gone.

“Raymond hasn’t just left us with his wonderful stories. He also left us at Blood Cancer UK a generous gift in his will, in memory of his…wife, Jean.”

The charity added his donations mean “breakthroughs” in research and “more time with the people they love”.

They also said: “So this Christmas, as we’re watching The Snowman, we won’t just be feeling sad that Raymond has gone… we’ll be feeling grateful for what’s he’s left behind.”

Briggs was best known for creating the classic 1978 picture book The Snowman, which has sold more than 5.5 million copies around the world.

Raymond Briggs
Raymond Briggs won numerous prizes during his career, including the Kurt Maschler Award, the Children’s Book of the Year and the Dutch Silver Pen Award. (PA)

An animated version of the book made for Channel 4 in 1982 has become a festive staple and has been shown on TV every Christmas since.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary this year, the broadcaster will also give an insight into how the film was made in a new documentary with contributions from illustrator Dapo Adeola and McFly band member Tom Fletcher.

His other best-known works were published between 1973 and 1984 and also included Father Christmas Goes On Holiday and The Tin-Pot Foreign General And The Old Iron Woman.

He won numerous prizes during his career, including the Kurt Maschler Award, the Children’s Book of the Year and the Dutch Silver Pen Award.

The Snowman: The Film That Changed Christmas airs Saturday December 17 at 5pm on Channel 4.

