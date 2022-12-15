Meghan’s lawyer says William’s aide could not have spoken ‘without authority’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Meghan’s lawyer says William’s aide could not have spoken ‘without authority’

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 5.56pm
The Duchess of Sussex (Alain Jocard/PA)
The Duchess of Sussex (Alain Jocard/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex’s lawyer has claimed a former senior aide of the Prince of Wales could not have given evidence in Meghan’s copyright lawsuit against a newspaper publisher “without the authority of his bosses”.

Evidence from Jason Knauf, Harry and Meghan’s former communications secretary who at the time was a key aide of the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was relied upon by Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) as it appealed Meghan’s legal victory.

The duchess had successfully sued ANL, publisher of the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter to her estranged father Thomas Markle in August 2018.

A High Court judge ruled in Meghan’s favour last year without a full trial, but ANL appealed the decision and argued the case should go to a trial, with the publisher’s lawyers arguing new evidence from Mr Knauf suggested Meghan wrote the letter with the understanding that it could be leaked.

The challenge was dismissed by Court of Appeal judges.

Royal visit to Boston – Day 3
The Prince of Wales (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Meghan’s lawyer Jenny Afia, a partner at Schillings Law Firm, speaking during the final episode of the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary said: “When we were just about to go to the Court of Appeal, a senior member of the Duke of Cambridge’s team came forward to give this witness statement which wasn’t required and sadly there’s just no way he could have done that without the authority of his bosses.”

In separate documentary footage, the Sussexes are shown discussing the development at the time, with Meghan saying: “I know, it’s your brother, I’m not going to say anything about your brother, but it’s so obvious…”

Harry said there were attempts to try to “cover” the aide’s association with William, with Mr Knauf being labelled as a “former aide of Meghan and Harry” as opposed to, at the time, working as chief executive of William and Kate’s Royal Foundation.

An unidentified woman commented: “That’s what I keep saying… Why are we talking about him as her former aide and not the person who works for your brother?”

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Duke of Sussex (Stephane De Sakutin/PA)

Harry replies: “That’s why I’m now living in a different country, because all the comms (communication) teams basically, like, try to outdo each other.

“This is the contract, the symbiotic relationship between the two institutions working the best that they can.”

Mr Knauf worked for the Sussexes as their communications secretary when in October 2018 he emailed bullying concerns about Meghan to William’s then private secretary, in an apparent attempt to force Buckingham Palace to protect staff. The claims have been previously denied by the duchess’ legal representatives.

The final episode of the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary series featured a written response from both Mr Knauf and the duchess’ legal team.

Royal visit to Paris – Day 1
Senior aide Jason Knauf (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The film stated: “In response to allegations that Mr Knauf submitted a voluntary witness statement in connection with the Daily Mail litigation with the consent of Prince William’s office, a representative for Mr Knauf sent the following statement:

“These claims are entirely false. Mr Knauf was asked to provide evidence by both the Duchess of Sussex and Associate Newspapers.

“He was advised by counsel that evidence in his possession could be relevant and he then provided this directly to the court, staying neutral in the process.”

The documentary added: “The Duchess of Sussex attorneys responded with the following statement:

“The legal team for Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, disputes this claim. Mr Knauf was not asked to provide a witness statement by the duchess or her team.

“Nor do her attorneys believe Mr Knauf remained ‘neutral’ by submitting a witness statement relied on by Associated Newspapers whilst working for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented