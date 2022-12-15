Clare Balding hails new wave of women broadcasters after being made CBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Clare Balding hails new wave of women broadcasters after being made CBE

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 6.16pm Updated: December 15 2022, 6.23pm
Broadcaster Clare Balding was made a CBE during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
Broadcaster Clare Balding was made a CBE during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

Veteran sports presenter Clare Balding has hailed a new wave of women broadcasters after being made a CBE.

She received the honour at Buckingham Palace on Thursday for her services to sport and charity.

Opening a black box to reveal her sky blue cross and red-ribboned medal, she said: “It’s beautiful, isn’t it? I feel very fortunate to ride on the coat-tails of wonderful athletes.”

Clare Balding, who was made Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to sport and charity during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace
Clare Balding was made Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to sport and charity during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Balding began as a trainee on BBC radio in 1994 at which time she said the presence of sporting women on radio and TV paled in comparison to what it is now.

She said: “When I started in the early ’90s there were very few women who got the opportunity to report on sport or be regarded as an expert pundit.

“Now there are fantastically good reporters and presenters out there.

“You need the gatekeepers to give people a chance and we therefore get more variety and other things said and the way it is said.

“It’s about representation and understanding that there are lots of different types of people.”

Lauren Steadman being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal
Paralympic athlete Lauren Steadman was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal (Aaron Chown/PA)

Asked about the brightest highlight of her career, she said: “London 2012 Olympic and Paralympics and the fact that the Paralympics were parallel to the Olympics in the way they were planned and the attendance of fans, it was amazing.”

Ms Balding said she was currently working on a few books. There have also been rumours she will take over from Sue Barker in presenting Wimbledon.

When asked if this was true, she laughed and said: “Next year will be an interesting one.

“I have got a few books in the pipeline and I will certainly be doing some tennis in the summer.”

Lauren Steadman, who was made MBE for services to triathlon, said it was an “honour” to be at the Palace today after earning gold at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Journalist and campaigner Alexis Bowater after being made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to the safety and equality of women
Alexis Bowater, who has worked for more than a decade to help reduce violence against women, was also honoured by the Princess Royal (Victoria Jones/PA)

She said: “It’s just as special as when I stood on the podium and got the gold medal.”

Asked how the Paralympics and the success of its athletes impacted disabled people beyond sport, she said: “A young child born now would have a very different experience to me because we know the Paralympics and who is in it.

“Anybody who is at home thinking there are barriers … there are no barriers.”

She said she was already looking forward to the next challenge where she plans to become Team GB’s first female Para Nordic skier.

Also to be honoured by the Princess Royal on Thursday was Alexis Bowater, who has worked for more than a decade to help reduce violence against women after becoming a victim of stalking herself.

Hannah Mills being made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal
Hannah Mills was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to sailing and the environment (Aaron Chown/PA)

She said: “I feel really blessed that I have been invested today by the Princess Royal, whose mother gave me an OBE for services to the safety and equality of women.

“There is nothing more powerful than sisterhood and I am overwhelmed that it was her mother who gave this to me and she was the one who pinned it on.”

Asked if the UK was a safer place for women now than a decade ago, she said: “No. There are lots of things which still need to be done.

“We achieve these things through teamwork and perseverance.”

Others who received OBEs included Thandiwe Newton, for services to film and charity, Hannah Mills, for services to sailing and the environment, and Michael Foreman, for services to literature.

