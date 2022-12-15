Kate jokes about her singing as royal family out in force at carol service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate jokes about her singing as royal family out in force at carol service

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 7.53pm Updated: December 15 2022, 11.20pm
Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte and the Princess of Wales after attending the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London (James Manning/PA)
Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte and the Princess of Wales after attending the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London (James Manning/PA)

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents for a Christmas carol concert where the Princess of Wales joked about her singing talents with the star guests.

The royal family put on a united front at Westminster Abbey just hours after the final part of the Sussexes’ documentary dropped on Netflix.

The King, the Queen Consort and Prince of Wales joined Kate and the wider royal family for her festive concert on Thursday evening.

The princess, who was smiling and looked relaxed, arrived before 4.20pm dressed in an elegant deep red coat dress with matching shoes and clutch bag.

She greeted clergy at the door of the abbey before going inside where she chatted with guests and enthusiastically high-fived children.

Kate, who was hosting the event, thanked those taking part, including actor Hugh Bonneville who read a letter from Paddington to his Aunt Lucy.

Laughing and joking with the guests, Kate was heard telling singer Alfie Boe about her own musical skills, saying she needed more practice singing.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George arriving for the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London
The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George for the carol service at Westminster Abbey (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“On the piano you can slightly hide away a bit more than you can do singing,” she said.

“Actually my children probably wouldn’t forgive me – I’m not sure whether they think I’ve got a particularly good singing voice. I’ll have to have some lessons.”

She chatted with boxer Nicola Adams, singers Melanie C and Craig David, and musician Alexis Ffrench.

Kate said she knows how busy this time of year is for everyone as she told them she was “hugely grateful” for their participation.

Together at Christmas Carol Service
The Princess of Wales (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

She also caught up with family members including Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice before heading back outside to welcome her husband and two children, who arrived before 5pm.

When Kate greeted her family outside there were cheers from members of the public and shouts of “Kate, we love you” and “Prince William, we love you”.

During the service, William read an extract from the late Queen’s 2012 Christmas message which referred to “togetherness”.

He said: “At Christmas, I am always struck by how the spirit of togetherness lies also at the heart of the Christmas story.

The King arriving for the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London
The King arriving at Westminster Abbey (James Manning/PA)

“A young mother and a dutiful father with their baby were joined by poor shepherds and visitors from afar.

“They came with their gifts to worship the Christ child. From that day on, he has inspired people to commit themselves to the best interests of others.”

More than 1,800 people gathered in the abbey for the concert, staged to recognise the “selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring”.

Kensington Palace said the second carol service was dedicated to the late Queen and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including “duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others”.

Paddington Bear ornaments on a Christmas tree ahead of the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London
Paddington Bear ornaments on a Christmas tree (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The palace said these principles are “shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them”.

A Christmas tree in the abbey was decorated with small Paddington Bear decorations, a nod to the late Queen’s famous sketch, while guests were greeted with atmospheric snowflakes from a snow machine as they arrived at the entrance.

Members of the royal family who were at the concert included the Countess of Wessex, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Lady Gabriella Kingston, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Daniel and Lady Sarah Chatto were among the guests.

Kate also had the support of her parents Carole and Michael Middleton, her sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews, and her brother James and his wife Alizee.

