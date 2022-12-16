Winners of BBC News Ukraine Book Award learn about success while on frontline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Winners of BBC News Ukraine Book Award learn about success while on frontline

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 12.45pm Updated: December 16 2022, 1.29pm
Ministry of Defence (MoD) of UK military personnel boarding an RAF Voyager aircraft at RAF Brize Norton, as around 8,000 British Army troops will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War (Sharron Flyod/Ministry of Defence/Crown/PA)
Ministry of Defence (MoD) of UK military personnel boarding an RAF Voyager aircraft at RAF Brize Norton, as around 8,000 British Army troops will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War (Sharron Flyod/Ministry of Defence/Crown/PA)

The winners of the BBC News Ukraine Book Award learned of their success while they served on the frontline fighting Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Andriy Semyankiv discovered his book Dancing With Bones Medical Thriller had been named the BBC’s Book Of The Year and Pavlo Kazarin who wrote The Wild West Of Eastern Europe had won the BBC Book Of The Year Essays during a virtual ceremony while they serve as part of the Ukrainian Army.

The 2022 awards were announced not at a live event in Kyiv as usual but virtually through the BBC News Ukraine website following Russia’s invasion on February 24.

BBC Ukraine Book Awards Winners 2022
BBC Ukraine Book Awards Winners 2022 (BBC/PA)

Mr Semyankiv told BBC News Ukraine: “I’m lost for words. This news looks as if it had come from a parallel world. I can’t believe it. The only thing I can say is thank you to people who were interested in this, who took the risk to read the book written by a debutant in fiction.

“I am incredibly glad that people now find the opportunity to read. Honestly. Because I try, and I fail purely psychologically even when I have time for reading. That’s why I admire those who continue reading, no matter how hard it is. Though there’s war now, we must continue to do things for which we are generally fighting.”

Opening the virtual ceremony, BBC News Ukraine Editor Marta Shokalo, said: “This year, even the possibility of staging the competition was a matter of long discussions as we asked if this is the right time and if there even will be enough books to consider.

“We now know that it was, and there were. We received so many books, albeit in digital versions. Including books about the ongoing war. So many books came from Kharkiv, just as the city was shelled. We now know that even as the war rages, books are published, books are bought and books are read.”

Ms Shokalo compared the winning entry by Mr Semyankiv to Netflix’s hit TV series Breaking Bad.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Damage to property in Kyiv, Ukraine, caused by an explosion during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine day after Russia invaded Ukraine (Maia Mikhaluk/PA)

She added: “Andriy Semyankiv’s book fulfils one of the most important missions of literature – to entertain. It’s been a long time since the Ukrainian literature has produced such an exciting plot. This book has every chance to become a bestseller not only in Ukraine but also internationally, as soon as it is translated into other languages.”

Meanwhile, Mr Kazarin said he had planned a promotional tour for his book but had managed only one presentation before the war broke out.

He said: “For me, it is really very important that the book survived February 24 (when Russia first invaded). And if, in the opinion of my colleagues, in the opinion of the distinguished jury, it deserves attention, it means that some things that have been formulated during the last eight years, the changes, that happened to us from the 2014 to 2022, are really important.”

Ghosts Of The Black Forest by Andriy Bachynskyi was also announced as BBC Children’s Book Of The Year during the ceremony.

Mr Bachynskyi said: “It’s a great pleasure for me, because I didn’t expect at all that the contest will be held this year and at such times.

“This war and all these events have not broken you, and thus, they have not broken us. That gives us, the authors, the drive, the strength, and the desire to continue writing and creating. And it shows that we do all this for a reason,”

The winning author in each category is awarded the equivalent of £1,000 while the publishers have the right to use the logos of the BBC News Ukraine Book awards on subsequent editions.

Last year, Artem Chekh won Book Of The Year for Who Are You?, while Children’s Book Of The Year went to Petro Yatsenko’s Union Of Soviet Things and Andriy Sodomora won the Book Of The Year Essays for What to Write About.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented