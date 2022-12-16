Harry and Meghan ‘will be invited to Coronation’ despite Netflix show claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry and Meghan ‘will be invited to Coronation’ despite Netflix show claims

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 11.19pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Matt Dunham/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Matt Dunham/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will still be invited to the King’s coronation despite the damaging claims they levelled at the royal family in their Netflix documentary, it has been reported.

Harry and Meghan will have a place at Charles’ historic ceremony on May 6 if they wish to attend, The Daily Telegraph has said.

Guest lists for the religious affair in Westminster Abbey have yet to be drawn up, but a source told the newspaper: “All members of the family will be welcome.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Charles during the State Opening of Parliament (Alastair Grant/PA)

Buckingham Palace declined to comment. But a source said of the King: “He loves both his sons.”

The Sussexes are understood to have not yet received an invitation.

Both Buckingham and Kensington Palace have remained silent over Harry’s allegations that the Prince of Wales left his brother terrified after screaming and shouting at him during the Sandringham summit.

Harry also claimed in his controversial six-part series that Kensington Palace “lied to protect my brother” when it issued a statement denying a story William had bullied him out of the royal family.

And he accused Charles of lying at the tense Megxit crisis meeting with the Queen in January 2020.

Charles is said to be hurt by Harry and Meghan’s criticism of the royal family, but has not given up hope of building bridges, the Daily Express newspaper reported.

It added that the King does not want to strip the Sussexes of their titles.

The monarch spent Friday carrying on with his public duties.

Royal visit to Jewish community centre
The King dancing during a visit to the JW3 Jewish community centre in London (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

He danced with Holocaust survivors including Anne Frank’s stepsister Eva Schloss while visiting a Jewish community centre in north London ahead of Chanukah celebrations.

On Thursday, when the final instalment of the bombshell Netflix series aired, William, Charles, the Queen Consort, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and a host of other royals put on a united front by joining the Princess of Wales at her Christmas carol concert in London.

The May 6 ceremony will see both Charles and Camilla crowned in front of hundreds of guests in the abbey.

The Palace has said the ceremony will be “rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry” but also “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future”.

Yet May 6 is also the birthday of Harry and Meghan’s son Archie – Charles’s grandson – who will be turning four, posing questions over whether they would be able to attend.

Together at Christmas Carol Service
The royal family at Kate’s Together at Christmas carol concert (Yui Mok/PA

Public relations and crisis consultant Mark Borkowski said the Sussexes were fighting a “visceral emotional war” with the royal family, but the only winners will be Netflix.

He said the documentary – which gave an insight into their luxury Californian lifestyle, battles with the media and travails with the royals in the aftermath of stepping down – was aimed at a US, not UK, audience.

“This is not messaging for the UK, they’ve clearly given that up, this is purely messaging for America who do understand that lifestyle,” Mr Borkowski said.

“This is a war, a visceral emotional war they’re fighting in America and they’re painting the royal family in a way which fits dangerously closely to the narrative of The Crown.”

