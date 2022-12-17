Hamza Yassin proves popularity with audiences of all ages with Strictly win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hamza Yassin proves popularity with audiences of all ages with Strictly win

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 10.11pm
CBeebies presenter Hamza Yassin proves popularity with BBC audience of all ages (Ray Burmiston/PA)
CBeebies presenter Hamza Yassin proves popularity with BBC audience of all ages (Ray Burmiston/PA)

CBeebies presenter Hamza Yassin has proven his popularity with BBC audiences both young and old, after being crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion 2022.

The 32-year-old wildlife cameraman and presenter has overcome confidence issues to take the coveted crown on the popular TV dancing competition.

He is best known as Ranger Hamza on the children’s television channel CBeebies, presenting the series Let’s Go For A Walk, about which he has also authored a book.

Predators screening
The 32-year-old wildlife cameraman and presenter was born in Sudan (PA)

Yassin has also appeared on a number of other BBC shows, including guest appearances on The One Show and Countryfile.

In 2021 he joined the BBC series Animal Park about the lives of keepers and animals at Longleat Safari Park.

Aside from his work with the BBC, he has also presented several documentaries for Channel 4, including Scotland: Escape To The Wilderness.

The four-part Channel 4 series saw him take four celebrities; Martin Clunes, Baroness Warsi, Ben Miller and Richard Coles, to wild locations around Scotland, showing them the local wildlife.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Throughout the latest series of Strictly he became a firm favourite with the public and judges (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Sudan-born Yassin moved to the UK aged eight and was diagnosed with dyslexia as a teenager, which he said meant he could visualise in 3D where he needs to be on the dancefloor during his routines.

He obtained a degree in Zoology with Conservation from Bangor University and a Masters in Biological Photography and Imaging from the University of Nottingham before getting into broadcasting.

Throughout the latest series of Strictly he became a firm favourite with the public and judges, topping the leaderboard multiple times with professional partner Jowita Przystal.

Yassin previously said that the effort required for the high intensity dance routines was similar to his extreme wildlife filming in remote locations.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Yassin revealed that he had lost 1.3 stone over the course of the dance competition, thanks to the nine-hour training sessions with Przystal (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“The similarities are the amount of effort that we’re putting in, we’re putting more time and effort in the dances,” he said.

“And it’s exactly the same when it comes to wildlife. Most of the time when it comes to wildlife it’s sunrise-to-sunset and if you’re up near the poles at the right time of the year, it can be a long day for you at that particular time.”

He also revealed that he had lost 1.3 stone over the course of the dance competition, thanks to the nine-hour training sessions with Przystal.

