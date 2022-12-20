Neville Staple leads tributes to The Specials bandmate Terry Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neville Staple leads tributes to The Specials bandmate Terry Hall

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 3.27am Updated: December 20 2022, 4.51am
Neville Staple leads tributes to The Specials bandmate Terry Hall (Yui Mok/PA)
Neville Staple has led tributes to his The Specials bandmate Terry Hall following Hall’s death at the age of 63.

The singer-songwriter rose to fame as part of the band, who were pioneers of the ska scene in the UK.

Hall’s death was announced via the band’s official Twitter account on Monday.

“This has hit me hard,” Staple wrote on Twitter, adding: “We knew Terry had been unwell but didn’t realise how serious until recently. We had only just confirmed some 2023 joint music agreements together.

“In the music World, people have many ups and downs, but I will hang onto the great memories of Terry and I, making history fronting The Specials and Fun Boy three together. Rest easy Terry Hall.”

Jane Wiedlin, guitarist and co-founder of The Go-Go’s, who co-wrote the band’s breakout hit Our Lips Are Sealed with Hall, joined Staple in mourning his death.

She wrote on Twitter: “Gutted to hear of the passing of #terryhall. He was a lovely, sensitive, talented and unique person.

“Our extremely brief romance resulted in the song Our Lips Are Sealed, which will forever tie us together in music history. Terrible news to hear this.”

Wiedlin’s bandmate and Heaven Is A Place On Earth singer Belinda Carlisle said The Go-Go’s and Hall were “forever bound in music history”.

Punk and folk singer Frank Turner wrote on Twitter that The Specials were one of the “most important” figures of his childhood.

“God damnit. Just heard the news about Terry Hall. What an absolute sadness,” he said.

“The Specials were one of the most important bands for me as a kid. Taught me many things I needed to know. Gutted. RIP.”

Folk singer Billy Bragg paid tribute to Hall’s cultural impact on Britain in the 1970s.

He tweeted: “The Specials were a celebration of how British culture was envigorated by Caribbean immigration but the onstage demenour of their lead singer was a reminder that they were in the serious business of challenging our perception of who we were in the late 1970s. RIP Terry Hall.”

Culture Club frontman Boy George called it a “sad day”, tweeting: “Very sad to hear about Terry Hall! Absolutely loved him as an artist.”

Singer-songwriter Elvis Costello offered his condolences, tweeting: “Sad to receive the news of Terry Hall’s passing last night from Lynval Golding.

“Terry’s voice was the perfect instrument for the true and necessary songs on “The Specials”. That honesty is heard in so many of his songs in joy and sorrow. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Lightning Seeds frontman Ian Broudie kept his tribute short, posting an emoji of a broken heart alongside a picture of himself with Hall.

Comedian David Baddiel followed a similar vein, writing on Twitter: “Terry Hall was great. That’s the tweet.”

