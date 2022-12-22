O2 Academy Brixton has licence temporarily suspended after fatal crowd crush

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
O2 Academy Brixton has licence temporarily suspended after fatal crowd crush

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 2.31pm Updated: December 22 2022, 3.39pm
The O2 Academy Brixton has had its licence temporarily suspended after two people died in a crowd crush at the venue (PA)
The O2 Academy Brixton has had its licence temporarily suspended after two people died in a crowd crush at the venue.

Security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23, and Rebecca Ikumelo, 33 were badly hurt when fans without tickets tried to get into a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London venue on December 15.

A 21-year-old woman remains seriously ill in hospital.

Brixton O2 Academy incident
Rebecca Ikumelo died in the crowd crush outside the venue (Metropolitan Police/PA)

On Thursday, Lambeth Council’s licensing sub-committee decided to force the site to close until a further meeting on January 16 next year.

The O2 Academy Brixton offered a voluntary closure until that date.

The meeting was called following an application by the Metropolitan Police, who said the licence should be suspended immediately to “protect the public”.

Announcing the sub-committee’s decision, Cllr Fred Cowell said: “The sub-committee accepts the licence-holder’s offer to voluntarily close has been made in good faith.

“They have already cancelled a New Year’s Eve event and will cancel other events between now and January 16, 2023.

“However, counsel for the licence-holder… accepted that a voluntary undertaking by his client is not enforceable in law were it to be breached.

Brixton O2 Academy incident
Gaby Hutchinson was working at the venue at the time of the incident (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“The sub-committee’s focus today is on measures necessary to prevent serious crime or serious disorder or both at the venue.

“The sub-committee is aware that investigations are at an early stage and the facts that led up to the fatal incident are not entirely clear.

“However, in the view of the licensing sub-committee, given the severity of events of December 15 2022, the risks to public safety as a consequence of, in particular, serious disorder rising from a lack of crowd control at the front doors of the venue remain high if the venue were able to operate as before.”

In their application to have the licence suspended, police said it was apparent “security staff had completely lost control of the situation with regards to crowd control”.

The application read: “Many people were crushed by the sheer force of the crowd and many were injured, some seriously.

“As a result of the extremely serious nature of the incident, and the loss of life, a large and complex investigation has begun.

“We are asking for an interim step of immediate suspension of the licence while police conduct the initial stages of the investigations, in order to establish what failings have taken place and to identify what needs to be done to prevent a recurrence.”

Cllr Cowell said the decision should not be taken as an indication as to what the sub-committee will conclude at the next meeting in January.

