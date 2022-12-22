David Hockney says painting is ‘all I want to do’ ahead of immersive exhibition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Hockney has said “I’m usually drawing or painting, it’s all I want to do now,” ahead of the launch of his immersive experience early next year.

The show, created by the 85-year-old Bradford-born artist, will launch in January at Lightroom, a new four-storey venue in King’s Cross, London.

Speaking ahead of the show’s launch, which will give visitors the opportunity to engage with audio and visual elements to follow a journey through his art, Hockney told the BBC: “I’m usually drawing or painting, it’s all I want to do now.

David Hockney viewing the model box containing August 2021, Landscape with Shadows, twelve iPad paintings comprising a single work (Mark Grimmer/PA)

“I mean, I’m 85, how much longer do I have? I’m a smoker, but I might have five years, I don’t know, and that’s all I want to do.”

The experience, David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (Not Smaller & Further Away), will use virtual reality with immersive audio and visual techniques to guide visitors into Hockney’s world, featuring some of the artist’s most recognisable paintings alongside rarely seen pieces and some newly created work.

Hockney will reveal his artistic processes using a cycle of six themed chapters, with a specially composed score by American composer Nico Muhly and a commentary by Hockney himself.

The artist said the very fact he is alive has helped with putting the finishing touches to the exhibition.

“I think it’s very good actually,” he said.

“I mean, I haven’t seen the van Gogh one or the Monet one, but they’re not alive.

“I’m alive. I could adjust things. Draw things specially for it.”

David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (Not Smaller & Further Away) will give visitors the opportunity to engage with audio and visual elements to follow a journey through Hockney’s art (David Hockney/PA)

Through the use of virtual reality, visitors will watch Hockney experiment with perspective, using photography as a way of “drawing with a camera”, capturing the passing of time in his Polaroid collages and the joy of spring using an iPad.

Reflecting on his thought process when creating his work, Hockney added: “For a work of art, you need the hand, the eye and the heart. Two won’t do.

“Well, when I read that, years ago, I thought this is true. Absolutely true.”

After three years of collaborating on the project, Hockney and the creators of Lightroom will launch the show, which is expected to be the first in a repertoire of original shows, on January 25.

David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (Not Smaller & Further Away) will initially run from January 25 to April 23 at Lightroom in King’s Cross.

