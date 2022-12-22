Judith Kerr archive acquired by Newcastle’s National Centre for Children’s Books

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Judith Kerr archive acquired by Newcastle’s National Centre for Children’s Books

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 6.58pm
Judith Kerr died aged 95 in 2019 (John Stillwell/PA)
Judith Kerr died aged 95 in 2019 (John Stillwell/PA)

The archive of acclaimed children’s author Judith Kerr has been acquired by Seven Stories, the National Centre for Children’s Books in Newcastle.

Kerr, who died in 2019 at the age of 95, wrote and illustrated a number of much-loved children’s books including The Tiger Who Came To Tea, the Mog series and When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit.

Following a recommendation from Arts Council England, ministerial approval has been given to the permanent allocation of the Judith Kerr Archive to the trustees of Seven Stories.

An early drawing of Mog The Forgetful Cat (Judith Kerr Estate/PA)

The archive includes artwork and papers for 32 books, loose studio artwork, notebooks and a diary from 1948.

Speaking about the acquisition, Kris McKie, head of collections at Seven Stories, said: “Judith Kerr was one of the most well-loved and recognised children’s book creators in Britain.

“Her archive gives a valuable insight into her remarkable life, work and career and we are very proud to be able to give it a home in our collection permanently.

“Judith’s artwork and written documents chart her life and creative journey, from her childhood and her experience as a refugee, to her time at art school, through to the creation of each of her much-loved picture books, characters and stories.

“To be the custodians of Judith’s archive for this and future generations, and to be able to share this fantastic collection with our audiences young and old, is a huge honour and privilege.”

Author and illustrator Kerr was born in Berlin but fled to England with her family in 1933 to escape the rise of the Nazis.

The Judith Kerr Archive is one of 50 objects of cultural significance, worth £57 million in total, which have been accepted for the nation and allocated to museums across the UK for the public to enjoy.

Items from the archive will be on display in a number of country-wide initiatives celebrating Kerr’s centenary year in 2023, including touring exhibitions featuring Mog and The Tiger Who Came To Tea, and the Judith Kerr exhibition at Seven Stories where visitors will be able to see the kitchen from the author’s London home which inspired the illustrations in The Tiger Who Came To Tea.

Arts and heritage minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “Many of us have fond memories of growing up with Judith Kerr’s wonderful books.

“Her storytelling and her artwork have touched audiences of all ages, while When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit has conveyed to generations of readers what it was like for children like her who came to Britain to escape persecution under the Nazis.”

Storystock Festival Battersea
Judith Kerr during a reading of The Tiger Who Came To Tea to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the book at the Storystock Festival (Gareth Fuller/PA)

HarperCollins publishers are to commemorate the centenary of Kerr’s birth with a year-long celebration of publishing and activity including a new edition of Judith Kerr’s Creatures: A Celebration Of Her Life And Work featuring a new chapter written by her son, the author Matthew Kneale.

Cally Poplak, executive publisher at HarperCollins Children’s Books and Farshore, added: “HarperCollins Children’s Books is proud to be the home of Judith’s publishing.

“Her much-loved stories and illustrations continue to captivate parents and children around the world.

“We are delighted that her rich and fascinating archive collection will be looked after by Seven Stories, ensuring that future generations can enjoy and explore the wonder of Judith’s inspirational life and works for themselves.”

Kerr’s much-loved classic The Tiger Who Came To Tea has sold more than five million copies since it was first published in 1968, and it has never been out of print.

Kerr was made an OBE in 2012 for both her services to children’s literature and for services to Holocaust education.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented