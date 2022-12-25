Kirsty Young discusses chronic pain condition on Desert Island Discs return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kirsty Young discusses chronic pain condition on Desert Island Discs return

By Press Association
December 25 2022, 12.04am
Kirsty Young hosted nearly 500 editions of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs (Amanda Benson/BBC/PA)
Kirsty Young hosted nearly 500 editions of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs (Amanda Benson/BBC/PA)

Kirsty Young has recalled how having to step away from broadcasting for a few years due to her chronic pain condition caused her to question her own identity, saying “you lose your sense of self”.

The 54-year-old hosted nearly 500 editions of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs between 2006 and 2018 before having to leave the show to undergo treatment for fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis.

Appearing on a special edition of the castaway programme airing on Christmas Day, Young told Lauren Laverne, who took over her presenting role, that she is now feeling “so much better” and reflected on the experience of returning to broadcast after her break.

Kirsty Young is on Festive Desert Island Discs
Kirsty Young is on Festive Desert Island Discs (Amanda Mango Benson/BBC)

Young explained that she originally spent a year seeing different specialists trying to work out what was the nature of her condition until she found a “brilliant” professor of rheumatology who diagnosed her.

She said he also warned her that she had to take her condition “seriously” and reduce the stress in her life alongside the medical treatment if she wanted to get better.

“It was said with extreme kindness but it was just a moment of absolute reality and clarity, and I remember I pulled my car over and just had a good old, to use a good Scottish word, a good old greet (cry) and I thought ‘right, well, them’s the facts and you’re really going to have to think about this’,” she said.

“I’m very aware in talking about this, people sit opposite physicians and get diagnoses that are much more serious than the one I got, but it’s a very painful thing and I was in pain and a chronic long-term pain condition is an absolute pain, literally and metaphorically, to deal with.

“It grinds you away, you lose your personality, you lose your sense of humour, you lose your sense of self. There’s all sorts of things that go with it. It’s awful. So I had to take it seriously if I was going to get better. So, I did.”

Young admitted that she felt “very shaky” having to leave her broadcast job, which she “absolutely loved” and had intended to do until they made her leave.

She added: “I thought if I’m not that, what am I for? What is a Kirsty for? I did feel that.

“That was ridiculous, obviously, because to use that well-worn phrase, ‘The cracks are where the light gets in’, and all sorts of other things happened that were good things.

“At that moment, you kind of lose yourself. And when you’re in chronic pain, you sort of lose yourself anyway so there’s a lot going on.”

Desert Island Discs
Kirsty Young interviewed 496 castaways during her time on the BBC Radio 4 show (BBC/PA)

Fibromyalgia, also called fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS), is a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body, according to the NHS.

Rheumatoid arthritis is described as a long-term condition that causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints.

After taking a number of years out, Young was able to return to present BBC coverage of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year as well as the closing moments of the late monarch’s funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The broadcaster said she wanted to find the right words to end the programme and sum up the magnitude of the historic day but admitted: “I did really have a bit of a moment. It was emotional.”

The special episode also marked the end of Desert Island Discs’ 80th year, with Young having interviewed 496 castaways during her time on the show.

Reflecting on the programme’s appeal, she said: “I once described it as (having) a sort of hammock-like quality, just to fit itself around the person who is there.

“So, therefore, if it is a sort of Premier League footballer or if it is an astrophysicist, their music and the amount of time you spend talking to them, and then also the ways in and the ways out of the museum, are sort of beautifully soft and comfy.

“So, people come into the studio and they’re kind of surrounded by their own bits of furniture, and the music, so they’ve got the comfort of that familiarity, and also whatever they choose gives each programme a unique flavour.”

The full interview with Kirsty Young on Desert Island Discs will air on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds on Christmas Day at 11.15am.

