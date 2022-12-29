James Norton reveals mental toll of undertaking Happy Valley role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

James Norton reveals mental toll of undertaking Happy Valley role

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 12.03am
James Norton at the screening for the final series of Happy Valley in Halifax (Danny Lawson/PA)
James Norton at the screening for the final series of Happy Valley in Halifax (Danny Lawson/PA)

James Norton has revealed the mental effect of playing his notorious Happy Valley role, saying “it goes into your subconscious and somehow it emerges in your dreams”.

The 37-year-old actor portrays villain Tommy Lee Royce in the BBC One drama, which is set to return for a third and final series on New Year’s Day.

Speaking at a Happy Valley regional screening event in Halifax earlier this month, Norton said: “I’ve been filming horror movies, and with this too you have to find authenticity but it can cost you.

“You have to keep the other part of you sane. I got rid of Tommy and have a feeling of losing the family and friends you make on the show.

“I do remember from the first series, I had really violent scenes. It was written and filmed much darker, and I would spend ages beating her up.

“It goes into your subconscious and somehow it emerges in your dreams.”

The series, created and written by Sally Wainwright, follows Sergeant Catherine Cawood – played by Sarah Lancashire – on the trail of murderer and sex offender Tommy Lee Royce.

The new six-episode series will see Catherine discover the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, sparking a chain of events leading back to her former nemesis and the father of her grandson Ryan, played by Rhys Connah.

Happy Valley screening
James Norton and Rhys Connah (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ahead of the series airing, Norton also discussed what it is like to be associated with such a violent and dark character.

“Tommy and me are slightly different, I think!” he said.

“Happy Valley was a great moment for my character, because I could prove to producers that I was ready to transform. I owe it everything.

“But I’ve had my fair share of roles since which are nasty guy with a heart!

“But it’s wonderful to be associated with the show – we know the affection for it.”

He added: “For people to come up to you and say Happy Valley, it means the world.”

Happy Valley
James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce in the third and final season of Happy Valley (Matt Squire/BBC)

During the event, Norton spoke about his favourite location to film in, saying: “Prison. Sarah [Lancashire] has a massive responsibility with lines and the mental acrobatics.

“I basically just walk down corridors a lot and pose with long floppy hair. I enjoy that, because I don’t need to do very much and look cool!”

He also revealed that he wore nothing under his prison jumpsuit during filming in order to play his part as accurately as possible.

He said: “I asked them if they would let me take the boiler suit from this series home. The reason they wear these fluorescent colours, is so they can be seen but also they wear nothing underneath.

“It was the same here because I wanted to be authentic, but it was so cold!”

Happy Valley airs on BBC One at 9pm on New Year’s Day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth worker hotel tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement

Editor's Picks

Most Commented