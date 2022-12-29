In Pictures: Dame Vivienne Westwood’s life in fashion By Press Association December 29 2022, 11.00pm Dame Vivienne Westwood had an extraordinary career (Yui Mok/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81 after a long career in fashion. Here are some of her surprising, fascinating and jaw-dropping looks over her decades as a designer. Vivienne Westwood accompanied by her husband Andreas Kronthaler at Royal Ascot in 1995 (Martin Keene/PA) The Queen shakes hands with the designer in 1999 (Fiona Hanson/PA) Westwood with her Red Carpet Designer award during the British Fashion Awards at the Victoria & Albert Museum in west London in 2006 (PA) Westwood addresses anti-nuclear campaigners outside the Atomic Weapons Establishment at Aldermaston, Berkshire, in 2008 (Chris Ison/PA) Dame Vivienne and Pamela Anderson at the British Comedy Awards in London in 2009 (Ian West/PA) The designer arrives for the royal world premiere of Alice in Wonderland at the Odeon, Leicester Square, in 2010 Emma Watson with Dame Vivienne and her award for Style Icon during the Elle Style awards in 2011 (PA) Dame Vivienne backstage at her Spring/Summer Red Label 2012 show at London Fashion Week held at Smithfields market, London (PA) Dame Vivienne arrives for a book launch party, at Aqua in central London, on a bike (Yui Mok/PA) Dame Vivienne and models on the catwalk during the Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2016 London Fashion Week show (Yui Mok/PA) Dame Vivienne attending the Elle Style Awards in 2017 (Ian West/PA) Dame Vivienne smears cake on her face as she joins supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange for a picnic in Parliament Square in 2021 (Jonathan Brady/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze 2 Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you 3 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 4 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 2 5 Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care… 6 Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you 7 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 8 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire 9 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 10 Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole 2 More from The Courier Perth worker hotel tells of bid to save people as three die in fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio… Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement Editor's Picks Rape sentencing in Scotland not a ‘pressing problem’ appeal judges rule Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care row Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of ‘hard choices’ ahead Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 3 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 4 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 5 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 6 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 7 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 8 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 9 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 10 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing