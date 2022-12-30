Chief Rabbi and Jewish community leader decry ‘harmful’ celebrity antisemitism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Chief Rabbi and Jewish community leader decry ‘harmful’ celebrity antisemitism

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 10.36pm
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis (PA)
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis (PA)

The Chief Rabbi and a prominent Jewish community leader have called out “harmful” and “damaging” antisemitic comments made by celebrities as they are honoured in the New Year Honours list.

Ephraim Mirvis, who will receive a knighthood, said people “shouldn’t be silent” in the wake of discriminatory comments from high-profile figures.

Meanwhile, Marie van der Zyl, Board of Deputies of British Jews president, who will be made an OBE, said remarks from celebrities are “very damaging” to the Jewish community.

It comes after entertainment figures like British rapper Wiley, US rapper Kanye West and actress Whoopi Goldberg faced accusations of antisemitism over remarks said in the media and over social media in recent years.

Sir Ephraim, who said he is “enormously honoured and deeply humbled” to be recognised, told the PA news agency global antisemitism is “on the rise”.

He said: “There is a great need for prevention of such incidents, and also protection and education is right at the core of what is needed to educate people about others and about the importance of reaching out to others, and of loving all people created in the image of God.”

Asked about the impact of celebrities like West, Sir Ephraim said: “Comments and actions by high-profile figures do make a very significant mark and we shouldn’t be silent in the wake of such comments and actions.

“It is most disappointing and saddening when high-profile characters are guilty of antisemitism.

Marie van der Zyl, director of the Board of Deputies of British Jews (Maria van der Zyl/PA)

“Fortunately, the overwhelming majority of people within our society is not antisemitic and does not wish to accept that kind of conduct.”

Sir Ephraim said it is “very important” to remain vigilant in education and Holocaust education.

The Chief Rabbi said UK governments and national authorities take antisemitism seriously and “not just a threat against the Jews” but as “a threat against all of our society”.

Mrs van der Zyl, who said she is “shocked” to be made an OBE, also addressed celebrity antisemitism.

She told PA: “I think comments by people like Whoopi Goldberg (and) the rapper Wiley, who went on a rant for three days… it is very, very damaging for the Jewish community.

“And I think celebrities should aspire to be role models against all forms of hate and prejudice and they have a huge amount of influence. These situations are very damaging.”

Mrs van der Zyl added that a “huge amount of support” follows these incidents before adding that the UK is a “wonderful place to live”.

“I look all around the world at other countries and how Jews are treated; there is so much that is positive here and we have a very healthy Jewish life in this country.

“We have to think positive as well. Antisemitism is something that will always be here and we have to manage.”

New Zealand mosque shootings
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has been knighted (PA)

Both the Chief Rabbi and Mrs van der Zyl also praised Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as they spoke about how the party is tackling antisemitism.

Sir Ephraim said: “Upon becoming the leader of the Labour party, Sir Keir Starmer correctly made it clear that what would be necessary would not be talk but rather action with regard to antisemitism, and that is something which he and his party have been doing, which is something I appreciate enormously.

“They are still on a journey and there is still more to be done but we do appreciate the significant strides that have been taken and the achievements made by Keir Starmer as leader.”

Mrs van der Zyl said: “I think the leadership of the Labour party have made huge, huge inroads into dealing with antisemitism and I do commend Keir Starmer. I think he’s a very very sincere man.

“But it’s a journey. As a question of changing the culture, I think this takes a long time and I think it’s far from over.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Drey Wright
Drey Wright pledges St Johnstone will be fast starters against Dundee United after 'criminal'…
Even items outwith the plastic ban are damaging the planet. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented