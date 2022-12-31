Stephen Graham says he shares OBE with ‘incredible’ late mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Stephen Graham says he shares OBE with ‘incredible’ late mother

By Press Association
December 31 2022, 12.22pm
Stephen Graham (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Stephen Graham (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Stephen Graham has said he shares his OBE with his “incredible warrior” mother after she died recently.

The 49-year-old Merseyside-born actor, known for TV crime drama Line Of Duty, was named on the New Year Honours list for services to drama.

On Saturday, the This Is England star told his Instagram followers: “A few days ago… this incredible, inspirational, warrior woman With the purest heart… my mum passed away.

Speaking on BBC Radio Four’s Desert Island Discs in 2019, the mixed-race actor said his mother put a stop to the racist abuse he suffered on the streets of Liverpool.

“Her words as a child ‘no one is above you and no one is below you… all are equal’ have remained with me throughout my life.

“I feel so honoured and proud to share this with her…An OBE for both of us mum.”

Graham also credited his This Is England and Boiling Point co-star and wife Hannah Walters and his family for helping him after a suicide attempt in his early 20s.

The actor said he and Walters moved in together in south London after what was technically their first date following a period of talking.

He added: “This is kind of where Hannah came into my life properly.”

Boiling Point UK premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Stephen Graham and his wife Hannah Walters (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Walters – who is executive producer along with Graham of an upcoming five-part series based on big-screen drama Boiling Point – also helps him choose his roles.

He told a Bafta session: “I’m dyslexic, so I struggle. My missus actually reads the script and says whether or not I’m doing it. She’s made some good choices.”

Over a three-decade career, Graham has won plaudits playing Irish, English and American criminals and police officers in blockbuster Hollywood films and hit TV dramas.

He starred in the 2000 crime comedy film Snatch alongside Brad Pitt and Jason Statham, and 2019 gangster epic The Irishman, in which he played real-life mobster Anthony Provenzano alongside Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

Graham also played criminals Stephen Shang in Gangs Of New York in 2002, Baby Face Nelson in Public Enemies in 2009, and Al Capone in period crime drama Boardwalk Empire.

HONOURS Main
(PA Graphics)

He is perhaps best known for his role of short-fused English nationalist Andrew “Combo” Gascoigne in 2006 film This Is England.

Graham reprised the skinhead character in three Channel 4 series set in 1986, 1988 and 1990.

He also stunned viewers with DS John Corbett’s death in series five of Line Of Duty.

Corbett was killed off in the hit police drama as he tried to quit the group he was undercover with before getting his throat cut.

This year Graham starred in hard-hitting ITV drama The Walk In, musical film Matilda, police comedy series Code 404, and hit BBC show Peaky Blinders.

He also starred alongside Jodie Comer in Channel 4 film Help, set in a Liverpool care home, which won the International Emmy for TV movie/mini-series in November.

Hard-hitting prison drama Time, co-starring Sean Bean, also won best mini-series at the Bafta TV Awards this year.

Graham also had roles in Sir Sam Mendes’s war film 1917, the Pirates Of The Caribbean series, crime drama White House Farm, and espionage film Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

– Anyone who needs support can call Samaritans for free on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org or visit the Samaritans website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented