Foo Fighters reflect on ‘tragic’ 2022 after Taylor Hawkins’ death

By Press Association
December 31 2022, 7.50pm
Foo Fighters (from left to right) Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett at the MTV Movie Awards 2011 at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, Los Angeles.
Foo Fighters (from left to right) Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett at the MTV Movie Awards 2011 at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, Los Angeles.

The Foo Fighters have reflected on the “most difficult and tragic” year the band has “ever known” after Taylor Hawkins’ death aged 50.

Hawkins, whose death was announced in March, played in the American band for more than two decades, alongside Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

Foo Fighters wrote in a statement on their Instagram: “As we say goodbye to the most difficult year and tragic year that out band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us.”

They added: “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

In September, the band hosted a tribute concert for Hawkins, who joined the band in 1997, at Wembley Stadium, honouring the life of the drummer.

The concert also saw performances from Liam Gallagher, Dave Chappelle, Nile Rodgers and Queens of the Stone Age.

Elsewhere, celebrities began ringing in the New Year early as they celebrated from around the world.

Comedian Jemaine Clement, best known as one half of the duo Flight of the Conchords, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and Michael Sheen celebrated the New Year from Australia and New Zealand.

Clement, also know for What We Do In The Shadows, said: “It’s been 2023 in NZ for 14 minutes and it’s been okay so far. Happy New Year!!”

Model and dancer Ghouri, who was the villa’s first deaf contestant in 2022 and came fourth in the 2022 final alongside Andrew Le Page, said: “So it’s NYE in Aussie.

“What a year it’s been I have no words so thankful and grateful for all the love and support! Met Andrew who is just amazing and so kind hearted so many unforgettable memories, new friendships!

“Raising awareness for the deaf community, becoming an ambassador for @DeafKidzIntl and many more opportunities which have been incredible. 2023 is going to be even bigger.”

Australian singer Kylie Minogue, who has been focussing on her new album as well as touring after the pandemic, said 2022 has been “amazing” for her as she shared pictures of herself on Twitter through the year.

Last year, Minogue became the first woman to top the UK album chart over five consecutive decades.

Having branched out to winemaking, she has gone on to sell over seven million bottles of Kylie Minogue Wines after launching her first collection in 2020.

Actress Rebel Wilson, who announced the birth of her daughter Royce Lillian by surrogate last month, called 2022 “crazy”.

She told followers on Instagram: “As my character Stephanie Conway says: there’s always a show to put on! #SeniorYear on Netflix (thanks to all the cool kids who have watched this so many times and made this film such a massive international hit this year!

“It’s also beyond exciting as a producer to see how well our cast and crew have done since making this as they are crushing it left, right and centre globally!)”

The 42-year-old Australian actress, known for films Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, in June revealed she was in a relationship with Los Angeles-based fashion and jewellery designer Ramona Agruma.

In March, Wilson hosted the Baftas for the first time where she made risque jokes about the Duke of York, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the gender pay gap, her flop film Cats and her recent weight loss.

She also gave the middle finger to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

