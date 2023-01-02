Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67

By Press Association
January 2 2023, 7.14pm Updated: January 2 2023, 9.04pm
The Earth Wind & Fire Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Barry King/Alamy/PA)
The Earth Wind & Fire Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Barry King/Alamy/PA)

Fred White, the former drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire, has died aged 67, his family have announced.

The musician began drumming professionally as a teenager and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 alongside fellow members of the US band.

A statement shared on Instagram by his brother and bandmate Verdine White, said: “Dearest family, friends and fans, our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White.

“He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!

“Child protege, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number four in the family line-up.

“But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous!

“And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted!

“He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!!

“We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time. Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining and back!”

American singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz remembered White as a “true king” as he paid tribute.

Commenting under Verdine’s Instagram post, Kravitz wrote: “Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family.

“I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power.”

The band’s official Instagram page also posted a video of White solo drumming at a concert at Rockpalast in Essen, Germany as part of their Tour of the World in 1979 in tribute to the late musician.

Earth, Wind & Fire were formed in the late 1960s by White’s brother Maurice, who died aged 74 in 2016, and featured a host of different musicians throughout the years.

White was one of the founding members of the group and played on many of the band’s hit albums and songs including September, Boogie Wonderland, Saturday Nite and Shining Star.

He also featured on tracks by American singers Donny Hathaway and Jennifer Holliday.

