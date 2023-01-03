Taylor Swift tipped for first number one of 2023 with album Midnights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Taylor Swift tipped for first number one of 2023 with album Midnights

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 4.26pm
Taylor Swift is set to take home the first number one album of 2023 in the UK with Midnights. (Doug Peters/PA)
Taylor Swift is set to take home the first number one album of 2023 in the UK with Midnights. (Doug Peters/PA)

Taylor Swift is set to take home the first number one album of 2023 in the UK with Midnights.

The 33-year-old American singer-songwriter’s tenth studio album is on track to secure a fourth non-consecutive week at the top, according to Official Charts Company.

The album, released in October, immediately broke a string of records, including becoming Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day and previously had another number one in the UK for the hitmaker.

Last week, Swift had to contend with a number two as Canadian singer Michael Buble’s  Christmas was snapped up by those in the festive mood.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
SZA’s second studio album SOS is likely to feature in the top five (Ian West/PA)

The first chart release of 2023 are likely to feature American singer SZA’s second studio album SOS, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s (=) Equals, Sir Elton John’s greatest hits album Diamonds and Canadian singer The Weekend’s greatest hits album The Highlights in the top five.

After a Christmas-laden end to the singles chart in 2022, the first week of 2023’s Official Singles Chart is set to see a shake-up with non-festive hits.

Shortly before the New Year, Wham secured another number one single for Last Christmas while the rest of the top five featured Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John’s Merry Christmas, Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree, and the highest-charting non-Christmas song Stormzy’s Firebabe.

Singer-songwriter Raye, real name Rachel Keen, is on track for her first-ever chart topper and the first number one of 2023 with Escapism.

In December, the track which features experimental electronic producer and singer 070 Shake peaked at number two.

Raye, 25, told OfficialCharts.com: “It would be beyond a dream to be number one. With this song? At this time in my life? Don’t!”

Her closest competition, who look set to make the top five, are Kill Bill by SZA, born Solana Rowe, rapper Central Cee’s Let Go, Nigerian singer Rema’s Calm Down and rapper Bugzy Malone and TeeDee with Out Of Nowhere.

