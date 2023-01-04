Past and present hosts of The View celebrate the life of Barbara Walters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Past and present hosts of The View celebrate the life of Barbara Walters

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 4.01am
Past and present hosts of The View celebrate the life of Barbara Walters (Alamy/PA)
Past and present hosts of The View celebrate the life of Barbara Walters (Alamy/PA)

Past and present hosts of US news show The View have reunited to pay tribute to Barbara Walters, following her death aged 93.

The presenter, who created the ABC programme in 1977, was hailed as a “one of a kind” journalist who “defied sexism and ageism”, by her colleagues.

News of her death was announced by the network on December 30.

On Tuesday, hosts including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Debbie Matenopoulos, and Lisa Ling came together on a special episode to celebrate her life and legacy.

“If not for her, I don’t know where most of us would be,” Goldberg said at the top of the show.

“There was nobody like her. There isn’t anyone like her and like all firsts, she’s the first and there are many of us duplicates but there will never be another Barbara Walters.”

“She very much defied sexism and ageism,” said Behar.

“She went into the jaws of the lion… and she started The View when she was 68 years old, very few people start a new career at that age.

“She had no mentors or role models because she was the original role model for everybody else. So we have to give the woman a lot of credit.

“She was not just a friend to us but she was on-of-a-kind and very important to the industry.”

Matenopoulos said that Walters had “single-handedly changed my life”.

“I was a 22-year-old journalism student at NYU when she chose me to sit next to her on this show.

“It was like taking a masterclass in journalism with the most, well-respected, well-renowned female journalist in history. It was unbelievable.”

“I owe her everything.”

The rest of Tuesday’s episode of The View featured multiple segments devoted to Walters, with clips of her nearly four decades of work.

During her time at ABC and before that at NBC, Walters had exclusive interviews with rulers, royalty and entertainers including former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, Russian president Vladimir Putin, and Prince Charles before he became King.

Following news of her death, Hollywood tributes flooded in from famous faces including Oprah Winfrey, Reece Whiterspoon, Hugh Jackman and Sir Paul McCartney.

Sir Paul, whose wife Nancy Shevell was Walters’ cousin, said that Walters was an “amazing woman” who had “more than held her own in the early days of male-dominated television”.

“We will miss her but always remember her with great fondness,” he wrote on Instagram.

American talk show host Winfrey also wrote on Instagram: “Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me – nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news.

“She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time.

“Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model.

“Grateful to have known her.

“Grateful to have followed in her Light.”

Walters’ publicist Cindi Berger told the Associated Press that she had died “peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones”.

“She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women,” Ms Berger said.

