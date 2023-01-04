Bafta-winning screenwriter Jack Thorne announces autism diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bafta-winning screenwriter Jack Thorne announces autism diagnosis

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 12.53pm
Jack Thorne (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Jack Thorne (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Screenwriter and playwright Jack Thorne said he began the “complicated process” of getting diagnosed with autism after he appeared on Desert Island Discs.

Thorne, the winner of five Bafta awards, said a BBC Radio 4 listener who had heard his castaway interview with Lauren Laverne reached out to ask whether he had considered that he might be on the spectrum.

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old acclaimed writer announced on Twitter that he had been diagnosed with autism just before Christmas.

He wrote: “A long journey but one I’m very very happy to have gone on. Makes sense of stuff before, hopefully will help with stuff to come. I don’t understand it all yet, but I’m getting there.

“Bizarrely it started with doing Desert Island Discs – a very kind listener reached out and asked whether I’d considered the idea I might be autistic. My lovely agent, who got the note, thought there might be truth to it. My wife did too. So I started digging in.

“It’s a complicated process, getting diagnosed, but I found lots of kindness along the way. I’m very very very pleased to have done it, and I’m very very very pleased to know this about myself.”

The Desert Island Discs interview saw Thorne talk about the inspiration behind his Channel 4 drama Help starring Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham, which explores a care home bearing the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he had been inspired after reading about Covid-19 devastating these centres in a local newspaper and had grown up around the care sector as his mother was also a care worker.

Jack Thorne urged the TV industry to do more for disabled people when delivering the MacTaggart lecture in 2021 (Rob Langley/PA)

The writer, who was diagnosed with the chronic condition cholinergic urticaria at the age of 20, also actively speaks out about representation for the disabled community within the TV industry.

While delivering the MacTaggart lecture at the 2021 Edinburgh TV Festival, he urged the industry to do more for disabled people, saying it has “utterly and totally” failed them.

Thorne has previously written for TV series and films including His Dark Materials and Enola Holmes, as well as writing the script for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, the Olivier and Tony award-winning play based on the wizarding books by JK Rowling.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
8
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term of…
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and a 'man of integrity'
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented