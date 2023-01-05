Royal Mail creates Iron Maiden stamps to pay tribute to ‘bona fide rock legends’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal Mail creates Iron Maiden stamps to pay tribute to ‘bona fide rock legends’

By Press Association
January 5 2023, 12.04am Updated: January 5 2023, 4.22pm
Eight stamps feature performances of Iron Maiden (Royal Mail/PA)
Eight stamps feature performances of Iron Maiden (Royal Mail/PA)

Royal Mail has created 12 Iron Maiden stamps to pay tribute to the “bona fide rock legends”.

The heavy metal band are the fifth music group to feature in a dedicated stamp issue – following on from The Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016, Queen in 2020, and The Rolling Stones in 2022.

Eight stamps feature performances of Iron Maiden and all current members of the band.

Guitarists Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Janick Gers and lead singer Bruce Dickinson, drummer Nicko McBrain and bassist Steve Harris all appear in the commemorative project.

The stamps show four notorious Eddie artworks, including the latest addition featuring Eddie as a samurai warrior from the recent Senjutsu album.
The stamps show four notorious Eddie artworks, including the latest addition featuring Eddie as a samurai warrior from the recent Senjutsu album (Royal Mail/PA)

Four stamps pay homage to the band’s mascot Eddie, including him as a samurai warrior from their recent Senjutsu album.

Iron Maiden’s 17th studio album, released in 2021, made it to number two in the charts.

Harris said: “We were all absolutely astounded – in a good way – when we heard first about the commemorative project, and equally pretty much speechless when we saw the stamps for the very first time.

“They look superb and I think they really capture the essence and energy of Maiden.

“We’re all very proud that Royal Mail has chosen to honour the band’s legacy like this and we know our fans will feel the same way,”

Formed in London in 1975 by Harris, Iron Maiden have had one number one in the UK with 1988 single Bring Your Daughter… To The Slaughter and 35 songs in the top 40, according to Official Charts Company.

A stamp version of Steve Harris in Vancouver in June 2010
One of the stamps in the collection, showing Steve Harris in Vancouver in June 2010 (Royal Mail/PA)

They have also had five number-one albums including Fear Of The Dark, The Book Of Souls, The Final Frontier, Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son and The Number Of The Beast.

In total, the band have had more than 100 million record sales and around 2,500 live performances across 64 countries.

Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood said: “As a band who have never played by anyone else’s rules for over 40 years, it’s very gratifying to see them honoured in their home country in this way.

“We’re proud to show how these six band members are still appealing to more and more fans every year with their music and their legendary shows – which I think these stamps really capture well.

“It’s also fantastic that Eddie has been honoured too – it’s incredible to think that Her Majesty, may she rest in peace, saw these and lent her iconic silhouette to them too.”

David Gold, director of external public affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: “Few bands in the history of rock music can be called bona fide rock legends – but Iron Maiden are just that – and more.”

The Royal Mail stamps are available to order from January 5 2023 and are on sale from January 12 2023.

Iron Maiden will be back on the road again with The Future Past tour in 2023.

