Kate Mosse: Fay Weldon was one of the great writers of the late 20th century

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kate Mosse: Fay Weldon was one of the great writers of the late 20th century

By Press Association
January 5 2023, 12.14pm
Kate Mosse said Fay Weldon was “one of the great writers of the late 20th century” as she paid tribute to the late author. (BBC Breakfast)
Kate Mosse said Fay Weldon was “one of the great writers of the late 20th century” as she paid tribute to the late author. (BBC Breakfast)

Kate Mosse said Fay Weldon was “one of the great writers of the late 20th century” as she paid tribute to the late author who died at the age of 91.

The Labyrinth author added Weldon, who wrote The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil and Praxis, had a “radical message for women” to “have fun and be yourself”.

Weldon, a novelist, playwright and screenwriter, whose body of work includes more than 30 novels, is also credited as a writer on the period drama Upstairs, Downstairs.

The Edwardian series, which ran from 1971 to 1975, earned her an award from the Writers Guild of America for the show’s first episode.

Fay Weldon death
Author Fay Weldon, known for works including The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil and Praxis, has died aged 91. (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Mosse said: “She was enormously important, she was one of the great writers of the late 20th century and people, I think, sometimes forget how radical she was.”

The 61-year-old, who is the founder of the Women’s Prize for Fiction, added: “She was funny, she was mischievous, she was witty.

“I think sometimes that went against her because literature has always been (so) snobby about anybody, male or female writers, (of) funny books.”

Mosse said when she first met Weldon, when 1983’s The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil was coming out, she was struck by her being an “absolute queen”.

The novel Weldon is best remembered for follows a woman who goes to great lengths to take revenge on her adulterous husband and was later adapted into a TV series and film.

Mosse added: “She was so kind to other women writers, she said to be yourself.

“And she also said, ‘women don’t have to agree with each other just because they’re women. Nobody expects men to agree with each other just because they’re men’.”

Mosse said Weldon felt her comedic books counted against her when she was shortlisted but did not win the Booker Prize for Fiction for her 1978 novel Praxis.

Weldon later chaired the judges’ panel for the prestigious award in 1983.

Mosse added: “(Previously) women were very much encouraged to sit quietly at home, find the right husband, do all of those things…

“(Weldon) deserves to be remembered as a woman who changed writing for women and gave many of us the courage to be the writers we wanted to be.”

She also said: “I think that is still a radical message, women being themselves and having fun with it… Well, we salute her.”

Women’s Equality Party founder and former leader Sophie Walker added to the tributes from Chocolat author Joanne Harris and broadcaster Rev Richard Coles.

Walker said: “She was funny and dark and clever and angry and took not one single prisoner.”

Weldon, born in Britain in September 1931 and brought up in New Zealand until she returned as child, worked as a journalist and briefly in the Foreign Office before moving to work as an advertising copywriter.

She left this career to focus on her writing and published her first novel, The Fat Woman’s Joke, in 1967.

Much of her fiction explores issues surrounding women’s relationships with men, children, parents and each other, including the novels Down Among The Women (1971) and Female Friends (1974).

She published a memoir called Auto Da Fay in 2002 when she was 70.

Weldon was made a CBE for her services to literature in the New Year Honours list in 2001.

A family statement said on Wednesday: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Fay Weldon (CBE), author, essayist and playwright. She died peacefully this morning January 4, 2023.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The allegation centres on an incident at Dundee's Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
7
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented