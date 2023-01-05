All the revelations so far from Harry’s leaked book Spare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
All the revelations so far from Harry’s leaked book Spare

By Press Association
January 5 2023, 1.24pm Updated: January 5 2023, 5.52pm
The Duke of Sussex (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Duke of Sussex (Joe Giddens/PA)

With excerpts from the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all book leaked in the run up to its publication, here are the claims and revelations so far.

– Harry claims William physically attacked him

Harry writes: “(William) called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Duke of Sussex memoir
The cover of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare (Penguin Random House/PA)

– William called Meghan “difficult” and “rude”

The Guardian revealed the alleged incident took place at Harry’s then home in Nottingham Cottage and that William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

Harry told him he was parroting the press narrative about his wife.

– The pair had physical fights when younger

Harry said William urged him to hit back, citing fights they had as children, but Harry refused and William left before returning, looking regretful and apologising.

– The brothers call each other “Willy” and “Harold”

Harry writes that he gave his brother a glass of water and said: “Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this.”, while William told him “I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

– Harry told his therapist about the fight before he told Meghan

The duke said William told him he did not need to tell “Meg” about the confrontation, but Harry writes that he told his therapist first and Meghan later noticed the scrapes and bruises on his back.

“She was terribly sad,” he said of his wife’s reaction.

– Charles pleaded with William and Harry to stop fighting at Windsor after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

In a tense meeting after Philip’s funeral, a grieving Charles told his sons: “Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery.”

Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral (Leon Neal/PA)

– Harry claims William and Kate encouraged him to wear the Nazi uniform

Harry sparked outrage in 2005 when he wore the uniform complete with swastika armband to a fancy dress party.

But according to US website Page Six, he claims he phoned the couple to ask them whether he should chose a pilot’s uniform or a Nazi one for the fancy dress party and William and Kate said the latter, and both howled with laughter when he went home and tried it on for them.

– Charles’s delight at Diana giving birth to a “spare”

Harry tells how, after he was born, his father supposedly told the Princess of Wales that his son’s arrival was wonderful and that now she had given him an heir and a spare, his work was done.

Both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment.

– Meghan upset Kate over “baby brain” comment “

Harry claims that Meghan upset Kate, who had recently given birth, by telling her that she must have “baby brain” during a phone call in the run up to the Sussexes’ wedding in 2018, according to the Sun.

Harry alleges that Meghan apologised but William “pointed a finger” at her, saying: “Well, it’s rude, Meghan. These things are not done here,” to which she responded: “If you don’t mind, keep your finger out of my face.”

– Harry reveals moment he learned of Diana’s death”

In the book, Harry wrote that Charles sat on the end of his bed at Balmoral Castle and told him: “My dear son, mum has had a car accident.”

According to the Sun, the duke claims his father did not hug him and that he later “felt like a politician” as he greeted members of the public in the wake of her death.

– Harry and William ‘begged’ Charles not to marry Camilla

Harry claims that he and William told Charles they would welcome the now-Queen Consort into the family on the condition he did not marry her and “begged” him not to do so.

The Duke alleges that his father did not respond to their pleas.

-Harry killed 25 people while serving as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan

The Telegraph, which obtained a Spanish language copy of the memoir from a bookshop in Spain, reported Harry said flying six missions during his second tour of duty on the front line resulted in “the taking of human lives” of which he was neither proud nor ashamed.

“So, my number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” he wrote.

-Harry reveals his use of cocaine

The Duke said he had “taken cocaine” during a shooting weekend by the summer of 2002 when he was 17 and did “a few more lines” on other occasions, according to the Times.

He wrote that it was not “fun and it did not make me feel as happy as it seemed to make others but it did make me feel different and that was my main goal. To feel. To be different”.

-Harry lost his virginity to an older woman behind a pub

He claims it took place in a field behind a “very busy pub” and that the woman treated him like a “young stallion”, the Daily Mail said.

The Duke wrote:“I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away.

-Harry claims a woman passed on message from his mother

The Duke said the woman, who “claimed to have ‘powers’”, told him Diana is “with” him and that she knows he is “looking for clarity” and “feels” his confusion.

He reveals the woman, who is not referred to as a psychic or medium, caused his neck to grow warm and his eyes to water, The Guardian reported.

