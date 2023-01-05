Harry claims woman passed on message from his mother saying Diana is ‘with’ him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry claims woman passed on message from his mother saying Diana is ‘with’ him

By Press Association
January 5 2023, 5.08pm
Harry’s book Spare tells of an encounter with a woman who relayed a message from his mother Diana, Princess of Wales (Martin Keene/PA)
Harry's book Spare tells of an encounter with a woman who relayed a message from his mother Diana, Princess of Wales (Martin Keene/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has claimed that a woman relayed him a message from Diana, Princess of Wales, saying he is “living the life she couldn’t”.

Harry said the woman, who “claimed to have ‘powers’”, told him his mother is “with” him and that she knows he is “looking for clarity” and “feels” his confusion.

He reveals in his autobiography Spare that the woman, who is not referred to as a psychic or medium, caused his neck to grow warm and his eyes to water, The Guardian reported.

Duke of Sussex memoir
Harry revealed the meeting in his autobiography Spare (Yui Mok/PA)

The newspaper, which was able to obtain a copy of the book despite tight pre-launch security, said Harry sought help due to his sadness over the death of his mother in 1997, when he was 12.

The duke said he “recognised the high-percentage chance of humbuggery” before meeting the unnamed woman, but that trusted friends had recommended her.

“The minute we sat down together,” he wrote, “I felt an energy around her.”

Harry said the woman told him she felt an energy around him too, and said “Your mother is with you”, the Guardian reported.

He replied: “I know. I’ve felt that of late.”

The woman is said to have told Harry that his mother knows he is “looking for clarity” and “feels your confusion”, and also knows that he has “so many questions”, and said answers will come in time.

Harry writes about his mother and his grief throughout his book, describing driving through the tunnel in Paris where she died, to try to understand what happened, the Guardian said.

25th death anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales
The Duke of Sussex writes about grief over his mother’s death in his book Spare (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Harry also said the woman told him that Diana had said: “You’re living the life she couldn’t. You’re living the life she wanted for you.”

He said he wanted to believe the woman, and that he was given a sign.

Earlier in the book, Harry reportedly recalls that a Christmas tree ornament in the shape of the Queen, his grandmother, was accidentally smashed by his son, Archie.

The woman said Diana was there when the incident happened, saying: “Your mother says … something about a Christmas ornament? Of a mother? Or a grandmother? It fell? Broke?”

Harry said: “Archie tried to fix it.”

The woman replied: “Your mother says she had a bit of a giggle about that.”

