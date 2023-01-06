Duke of Sussex admits he was ‘probably bigoted’ before relationship with Meghan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duke of Sussex admits he was ‘probably bigoted’ before relationship with Meghan

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 1.16am
The Duke of Sussex has admitted he was ‘probably bigoted’ before his relationship with Meghan Markle (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Duke of Sussex has admitted he was ‘probably bigoted’ before his relationship with Meghan Markle (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has admitted he was “probably bigoted” before his relationship with Meghan Markle.

In a new teaser for the CBS News interview which is due to air this Sunday, Harry tells interviewer Anderson Cooper he was “incredibly naive” about how the British press would treat his relationship with the American actress.

“The race element” to the couple’s relationship had been “jumped on straight away” by the British press, he tells the programme, adding that he had no idea how “bigoted” the UK media was until his wife and their relationship were thrust into the spotlight.

“What Meghan had to go through was similar in some part to what Kate and what Camilla, went through – very different circumstances,” the duke says in the 30-second clip released on Thursday.

File photo dated 25/04/18 of the then Duke of Cambridge (left) greeting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they arrive for the annual Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, London, to commemorate Anzac Day.
The Duke of Sussex has reportedly claimed he was physically attacked by his brother over his marriage to Meghan Markle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“But then you add in the race element, which was what the press – (the) British press jumped on straight away.

“I went into this incredibly naive. I had no idea the British press were so bigoted. Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan.”

Cooper responds by asking the duke: “You think you were bigoted before the relationship with Meghan?”

Harry replies: “I don’t know. Put it this way, I didn’t see what I now see.”

In another clip from the 60 Minutes interview, Harry explained why his move away from the royal family has been so public.

“Every single time I’ve tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” Harry told Cooper. “You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it’s just a motto.”

Duke of Sussex memoir
The memoir will be released globally by Penguin Random House on January 10 (Penguin Random House/PA)

“There’s a lot of complaining and a lot of explaining… being done through leaks,” Cooper said.

“They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent,” Harry explained.

“And that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story. And at the bottom of it they will say that they’ve reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So when we’re being told for the last six years, ‘We can’t put a statement out to protect you’. But you do it for other members of the family. It become – there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”

The interview is one of three the duke has done to promote his memoir Spare, which is due for release on January 10.

The CBS interview – the first he has done with American television about the book – will air on Sunday. Airing the same day – at 9pm in the UK – will be an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby.

A third interview with GMB will be broadcast on Monday morning.

The duke will also be interviewed by Stephen Colbert on the Late Show on CBS in the early hours of Wednesday morning, UK time.

It comes after the book accidentally went on sale early in Spain – despite its stringent security.

According to The Sun, the Spanish version En La Sombra, which translates as “In the Shadow”, shows that Harry has dedicated his memoir “Para Meg, Archie y Lili… y, for supuesto, mi madre” – “For Meg, Archie and Lili… and, of course, my mother”.

Amid multiple leaks from the book, ITV released a new trailer for Tom Bradby’s interview with the duke, which will be broadcast at 9pm on Sunday night.

Bradby challenges Harry on “invading the privacy of your most nearest and dearest without permission”.

Harry replies: “That would be the accusation from people that don’t understand or don’t want to believe that my family have been briefing the press.”

The duke is also seen saying: “I don’t know how staying silent is ever going to make things better.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Prince of Wales (right) and the Duke of Sussex before holding a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (Aaron Chown/PA)

ITV News at Ten presenter Bradby – a friend of Harry’s – says: “Wouldn’t your brother say to you, ‘Harry, how could you do this to me after everything? After everything we went through?’ Wouldn’t that be what he would say?”

Harry replies: “He would probably say all sorts of different things.”

Asked if he will attend his father’s coronation later this year, he said: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then but the door is always open, the ball is in their court.”

