Bill Nighy: I want Julia Roberts or Scarlett Johansson to play me in film

Bill Nighy said he wants Hollywood actress Julia Roberts to play him in a film about his life, and if she is not available then Scarlett Johansson.

The 73-year-old actor, known for the romantic comedies Love Actually and About Time, recently starred in Living about a civil servant who receives a medical diagnosis that inspires him to embrace life.

He told British Vogue: “Julia Roberts, without question (should play me). She’s one of my favourite actors of all time. If she were not available, then Scarlett Johansson would be a pretty close second.

“And if neither of them was available, then maybe Zac Efron? Or anyone else who’s impossibly good-looking. Paul Mescal?”

Nighy also said he could have been a priest instead of an actor.

He added: “I was supposed to be a priest – my grandmother wanted to throw one back for God. But they told me you’d hear a voice, and it never came.”

The star, who has earned a Golden Globe nomination and is on the Bafta longlist for his role in Living, is also posing for British Vogue’s annual Hollywood Portfolio.

Celebrating 30 actors at the top of their game before the awards season, the list also features Cate Blanchet for her recent role in Tar.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’s Kate Hudson, The Woman King’s Viola Davis and The Good Nurse’s Eddie Redmayne also get a nod for their recent parts.

Jamie Lee Curtis, another one to make the cut for the Hollywood Portfolio, said young budding actors going to work in showbiz will be “shocked” by how fast the industry moves.

The actress, 64, whose career spans almost five decades, came to prominence as Laurie Strode in the 1978 horror film Halloween at the age of 20.

When asked by British Vogue about the advice she would give her young self, she said: “The same advice I give young people who want to do what I get to do.

“It’s so f****** fast – you will be shocked at how fast it all is. Try to be in the present moment.”

She added: “I refer to my job as ‘show-off business’. I think I’m a show-off in the best sense of the word – in the, hopefully, least narcissistic sense – and more creative and fun sense.”

Curtis recently starred in quirky science-fiction thriller Everything Everywhere All At Once alongside Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu, who also made the Vogue list.

The film was longlisted for Bafta awards in 12 categories, and Curtis received a Golden Globe nod for the best supporting actress in a motion picture for her part.

The February issue of British Vogue is available on newsstands and online on January 24.