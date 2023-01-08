Harry warns Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘horrific’ article about Meghan incites violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry warns Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘horrific’ article about Meghan incites violence

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 11.15pm
The Duke of Sussex during an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby in California (ITV/PA)
The Duke of Sussex during an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby in California (ITV/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has said Jeremy Clarkson’s “cruel” article in the Sun newspaper about his wife Meghan encourages people around the world to believe it is an acceptable way to treat women.

During an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby ahead of the publication of his controversial autobiography Spare, Harry spoke about the accountability of the British media.

He referred to comments made by former Top Gear presenter Clarkson, 62, who wrote that he “hated” the Duchess of Sussex and dreamed of her being paraded through British towns and publicly shamed.

Jeremy Clarkson’s comments
Jeremy Clarkson (Ian West/PA)

Harry said: “When we’re talking about accountability… the Jeremy Clarkson article, so not only did what he said was horrific and is hurtful and cruel towards my wife, but it also encourages other people around the UK and around the world, men particularly, to go and think that it’s acceptable to treat women that way.

“To use my stepmother’s words recently as well, there is a global pandemic of violent – violence against women.

“It’s no longer a case of me asking for accountability, but at this point the world is asking for accountability, and the world is asking for some form of comment from the monarchy but the silence is deafening.”

The Sun apologised after the piece – in which Clarkson said “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way” – became the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s most complained-about article.

During the ITV interview, Harry said he felt a responsibility to change the media before referencing Caroline Flack, who took her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020.

National Television Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Caroline Flack died aged 40 in February 2020 (Matt Crossick/PA)

A coroner ruled that Flack took her own life after learning prosecutors were going to press ahead with an assault charge over an incident involving her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, and could not face the press coverage.

Harry, who claimed he was not at war with the media, said about the press: “I made peace with it, I was willing to let a lot of it go back in 2020 when we left the country.

“And if living in a new country, minding our own business during lockdown, not saying anything, not doing anything that would affect the British media at all, that every single day there’s an attack, well then, the assumption of it going away or moving on isn’t the case.

“So I feel as though there is a responsibility to see this through because I think the benefits to a lot of people will be felt. You know I talk about Caroline Flack in the book as well.”

Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz is also referenced in the headline-hitting interview which aired on Sunday evening.

The Graham Norton Show – London
Cameron Diaz (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Bradby said: “Let’s tackle the press, I just wanna concede a couple of things so we don’t have to talk about them because it’s very clear in the book, paparazzi horrific around your mother, still very horrible today, totally get that.

“I think everyone watching this will get that, press doesn’t always tell the truth about you, putting that mildly, and you’re quite funny about that in the book, this relationship to you, there’s your relationship with Cameron Diaz who you never met and there’s some lighter moments in the discussion of the press.”

Harry said his family tried to control the British press “for years” but added it was something they did not want to change because it “benefits them”.

Harry: The Interview is available to view on ITVX.

