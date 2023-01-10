Harry denies flirtation with Cameron Diaz: I was never within 50 metres of her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry denies flirtation with Cameron Diaz: I was never within 50 metres of her

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 12.05am
Cameron Diaz (Ian West/PA)
Cameron Diaz (Ian West/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has denied rumours that he once had a flirtation with Cameron Diaz, saying he was “never within 50 metres” of her.

A number of reports previously claimed that Harry, 38, had met the Hollywood actress, now 50, in a London gym on a few occasions when he was in his 20s.

In his new memoir Spare, the duke used this as one example of what he said were fake stories written about him.

Platinum Jubilee
Harry with Meghan (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He recalled that as he was coming to the end of his 20s, some media outlets were speculating why he had not married yet.

“They dredged up every relationship I’d ever had, every girl I’d ever been seen with, put it all into a blender, hired ‘experts’, a.k.a quacks, to try to make sense of it,” he wrote.

“Books about me dived into my love life, homed in on each romantic failure and near miss.

“I seem to recall one detailing my flirtation with Cameron Diaz. ‘Harry just couldn’t see himself with her, the author reported’.

“Indeed I couldn’t, since we’d never met. I was never within 50 metres of Ms Diaz, further proof that if you like reading pure bollocks then royal biographies are just your thing.”

Duke of Sussex memoir
(Penguin Random House/PA)

In 2018, Harry married Suits actress Meghan Markle in a ceremony in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

They have two young children together – three-year-old Archie and Lilibet, who was born in June 2021.

Diaz, who has starred in a host of films and TV series including 2000’s Charlie’s Angels and 2006’s The Holiday, married Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden in 2015.

The couple, who have a daughter, celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary at the weekend.

