Harry says meeting models while going through puberty was ‘very confusing’

The Duke of Sussex has revealed meeting supermodels like Cindy Crawford when he was going through puberty was “very confusing”.

In his new memoir Spare, Harry said his therapist helped him recall memories with his mother Diana, Princess of Wales which he had previously forgotten.

Among the memories he was able to unlock was one where he and his brother William were introduced to Crawford, now 56, Christy Turlington, 54 and Claudia Schiffer, 52 when he was a teenager.

Claudia Schiffer (Ian West/PA)

Harry, now 38, writes in his book: “All my life I’d told people I couldn’t remember the past, couldn’t remember my mum, but I never gave anyone the full picture. My memory was dead.

“Now, through months of therapy, my memory twitched, kicked, sputtered. It came to life.”

The duke said he could now remember waking up in his mother’s Kensington Palace and jumping on her waterbed with his brother.

Model Christy Turlington (Andy Butterton/PA)

Another of the memories he recounted was when he met a string of models, writing: “I remembered Willy and me joining her for a chat with Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer and Cindy Crawford.

“Very confusing. Especially for two shy boys, at or about the age of puberty”.

Crawford, Turlington and Schiffer were among some of the most popular supermodels of the 1980s and 1990s.

They often featured on magazine covers, runways and in fashion campaigns.