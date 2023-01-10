Tyler Perry offered the Sussexes his LA home because his mother ‘loved’ Diana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tyler Perry offered the Sussexes his LA home because his mother ‘loved’ Diana

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 1.30am
Tyler Perry offered the Sussexes his LA home because his mother ‘loved’ Diana (Ian West/PA)
Tyler Perry offered the Sussexes his LA home because his mother ‘loved’ Diana (Ian West/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has said that Tyler Perry offered him his Los Angeles house to stay in because his own mother had “loved” Diana, Princess of Wales.

Harry said that the US actor and comedian had made the “generous” offer as he and Meghan sought to travel to America from Canada amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Perry, who is known for multiple US television shows, revealed that after Diana’s famous visit to Harlem, New York in 1989, she could “do no wrong” in the eyes of his own mother.

25th death anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales
Harry said the US comedian offered him his Los Angeles house to stay in because his own mother ‘loved’ Diana, Princess of Wales (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

During her visit at the time of the US Aids epidemic Diana visited hospitals and spoke to victims of the deadly disease.

Harry said that Perry had previously sent a message of support to Meghan before their wedding in 2018, and offered them his gated house in March 2020 on FaceTime.

“It was too much. Too generous,” he said, writing in his memoir, Spare.

“I asked why he was doing this. ‘My mother’. Your…? ‘My mother loved your mother’.

“I was caught completely by surprise. He said: After your mother visited Harlem, that was it. She could do no wrong in Maxine Perry’s book.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Netflix documentary
The Sussexes stayed at Perry’s Los Angeles home in March 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (PA)

“He went on to say that his mother had died ten years earlier, that he was still grieving. I wanted to tell him it gets easier. I didn’t.”

Harry said that he and his family arrived at the “palatial” home at the end of that month and that within a few weeks it had felt “like home” – providing a safe space for their young son Archie.

He went on to describe how they had faced increasing intrusion from the paparazzi at Perry’s, forcing them to stop “venturing outside”.

Last month Perry appeared as a talking head in the Sussex’ six-part Netflix documentary, described as a friend.

He revealed that the couple had asked him to be the godfather of their daughter Lilibet, as well as commenting on their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

