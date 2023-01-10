The 80th annual Golden Globes to return in person after muted ceremony in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

The 80th annual Golden Globes to return in person after muted ceremony in 2022

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 2.46am
80th annual Golden Globes to return in person, following muted ceremony in 2022 (PA)
80th annual Golden Globes to return in person, following muted ceremony in 2022 (PA)

The 80th annual Golden Globes ceremony is due to make a star-studded return following a muted ceremony in 2022.

Last year’s show was turned into a “private event” at the last minute by organisers the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), after it faced heavy criticism over its lack of black members.

But Tuesday’s milestone event, taking place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles and hosted by US comedian Jerrod Carmichael, will welcome back many famous faces.

Several big British names, including Dame Emma Thompson, Olivia Colman, Bill Nighy and Daniel Craig, picked up nods for top awards in the nominations, which were announced last month.

Colman is among the nominees for best performance by an actress in a motion picture: drama, for her turn in Empire Of Light, and is joined in the category by Cate Blanchett as well as Viola Davis, Ana De Armas and Michelle Williams.

In the parallel category of best performance by an actor in a motion picture: drama, Nighy is joined by Hugh Jackman, Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope and Brendan Fraser.

European premiere of Empire of Light – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Colman is among the nominees for best performance by an actress in a motion picture: drama, for her turn in Empire Of Light (Yui Mok/PA)

Fraser, who is nominated for his performance in The Whale, previously said he would not attend the Golden Globes if nominated, following an alleged incident in 2003.

In 2018 the actor said that he was groped by longtime HFPA member Philip Berk, a former president of the organisation.

Elsewhere, blockbuster films Avatar: The Way Of Water and Top Gun: Maverick lead the category for best motion picture: drama, alongside Elvis, The Fabelmans and Tar.

Titles nominated for best motion picture: musical or comedy include The Banshees Of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Triangle Of Sadness.

In the best directing category, no female directors were nominated, with industry heavyweights James Cameron, Martin McDonagh, and Steven Spielberg all receiving nods, as did Tony Kushner, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and Baz Luhrmann.

Taylor Swift will take on fellow pop megastars Rihanna and Lady Gaga in the category for best original song, each having received a nomination for Carolina, Lift Me Up, and Hold My Hand, respectively.

Transformers: The Last Knight World Premiere – London
The ceremony will be hosted by US comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael (Ian West/PA)

On Monday the HFPA announced a second slew of celebrity names that will be on hosting duty at the ceremony including Letitia Wright, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Coolidge, Jennifer Hudson, Salma Hayek, and Hilary Swank.

They will join the already hefty line-up of presenters previously announced, which includes Ana De Armas, Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Actor and comedian Eddie Murphy is due to be presented with the coveted Cecil B DeMille award at the event.

The HFPA also announced that Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky will be participating in the ceremony, offering a special message of peace, and will be introduced by Sean Penn.

Last year, following the criticism of the HFPA, the awards were announced via periodic updates from the Golden Globes website and official social media accounts, after US network NBC refused to air the show.

The organisation subsequently vowed to overhaul its bylaws and implement changes addressing ethics and inclusion.

The 80th annual Golden Globes ceremony will air from 1am UK time and be broadcast live on NBC and streaming service Peacock.

