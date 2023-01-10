Harry wants to let his family know he’s hurting, says trauma expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry wants to let his family know he’s hurting, says trauma expert

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 3.06pm
Harry’s memoir Spare went on sale on Tuesday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Harry’s memoir Spare went on sale on Tuesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has partly been so open about the royal family’s secrets in his memoir, Spare, because he is “hurting”, according to a trauma recovery expert.

The autobiography, published on Tuesday, contains allegations including that his brother, the Prince of Wales, physically attacked him, and that Meghan upset the Princess of Wales by saying she must have “baby brain” in the run-up to the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding.

Dr Lisa Turner, trauma recovery expert and founder of CETfreedom, told the PA news agency Harry’s motivations could stem from “trauma”.

She said: “There is this sense that he really does want to let his family know he’s hurting.

“Hurt people, hurt others. They do it completely unintentionally, because their hurt is so present, they can’t perceive anyone else’s hurt.

“All behaviour has a positive intention – he’s trying to get something, whether it’s catharsis, whether it’s a reaction or response.

“It’s not an immediately obvious behaviour pattern, but when people attack, criticise or accuse another of doing something, it’s actually a sign of love.

“They want acknowledgement, recognition – they’re all forms of love.”

Dr Turner said the publication of Spare had not come at the “ideal time” given its closeness to the King’s coronation in May and the Queen’s death last year.

She said there is “grief in the family and he’s choosing this moment to bring attention to himself at a time when a more empathetic, sympathetic and sensitive person” might pause.

Dr Turner has not met Harry and said her comments were “entirely speculative, based on two decades of working with people who’ve had various sorts of trauma”.

“A definition of trauma is when we have an event, or a series of events in the past, which have caused our neurology to change in a way that is maladaptive,” she added.

“(This means) it no longer enables the individual to easily get the results they want.

“We all have fundamental needs that ideally we get met in ways that are healthy.”

Dr Turner said Harry’s behaviour around the publication of Spare “is an attempt to get some kind of need met”.

She added: “I don’t know that (writing the book) is actually meeting that need.”

Spare is set to become one of the biggest books of the year and one of the best-selling pre-order titles of the past decade, according to industry experts.

