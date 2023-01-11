Jerrod Carmichael kicks off 2023 Golden Globes by addressing past controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jerrod Carmichael kicks off 2023 Golden Globes by addressing past controversy

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 2.02am Updated: January 11 2023, 2.10am
Jerrod Carmichael kicks off 2023 Golden Globes by addressing past controversy (PA)
Jerrod Carmichael kicks off 2023 Golden Globes by addressing past controversy (PA)

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael kicked off the 80th annual ceremony by addressing the award show’s previous diversity controversy.

The US comedian told audiences, “I’ll tell you why I’m here, I’m here because I’m black,” as he opened the show in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

Last year’s show was turned into a “private event” at the last minute by organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), after it faced heavy criticism over its lack of black members.

“I’ll tell you what’s been going on,” Carmichael told audiences at the top of the show.

“This show, the Golden Globe Awards did not air last year, because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which I won’t say they were a racist organisation, but they didn’t have a single black member until George Floyd died – do with that information what you will.

“One minute I’m making mint tea at home, the next you’re invited to be the black face of an embattled white organisation. Life really comes at you fast.”

He added: “I took this job assuming they hadn’t changed at all.

“(But) regardless of whatever the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s past may be, this is an evening where we get to celebrate.

“And I think this industry deserves evenings like these. And I’m happy to be here.”

Following the fallout, the HFPA subsequently vowed to overhaul its bylaws and implement changes addressing ethics and inclusion.

Tuesday’s milestone event took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles and saw the return of multiple famous faces.

The first awards of the night, for best supporting actor and actresses in a drama motion picture, went to Ke Huy Quan and Angela Basset, respectively.

Several big British names, including Dame Emma Thompson, Olivia Colman, Bill Nighy and Daniel Craig, are also up for top awards.

Colman is among the nominees for best performance by an actress in a motion picture: drama, for her turn in Empire Of Light, and is joined in the category by Cate Blanchett as well as Viola Davis, Ana De Armas and Michelle Williams.

In the parallel category of best performance by an actor in a motion picture: drama, Nighy is joined by Hugh Jackman, Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope and Brendan Fraser.

Fraser, who is nominated for his performance in The Whale, previously said he would not attend the Golden Globes if nominated, following an alleged incident in 2003.

In 2018, the actor said that he was groped by longtime HFPA member Philip Berk, a former president of the organisation.

Elsewhere, blockbuster films Avatar: The Way Of Water and Top Gun: Maverick lead the category for best motion picture: drama, alongside Elvis, The Fabelmans and Tar.

Titles nominated for best motion picture: musical or comedy include The Banshees Of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Triangle Of Sadness.

In the best directing category, no female directors were nominated, with industry heavyweights James Cameron, Martin McDonagh, and Steven Spielberg all receiving nods, as did Tony Kushner, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and Baz Luhrmann.

Naatu Naatu, from the film RRR, overcame pop music heavyweights Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Rihanna, to claim the Golden Globe for best original song.

Indian film composer MM Keeravani accepted the award and thanked the film’s director, SS Rajamouli for the support for his work.

A slew of celebrities took on presenting duties throughout the evening including Letitia Wright, Jennifer Hudson, Salma Hayek, Hilary Swank and Ana De Armas.

Last year the awards were announced via periodic updates from the Golden Globes website and official social media accounts, after US network NBC refused to air the show.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks