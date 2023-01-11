Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and The Banshees Of Inisherin win big at Globes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and The Banshees Of Inisherin win big at Globes

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 8.26am
Colin Farrell, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy for The Banshees Of Inisherin, left, and Martin McDonagh, winner of the award for best screenplay, motion picture for The Banshees of Inisherin, pose in the press room at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/PA)
Colin Farrell, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy for The Banshees Of Inisherin, left, and Martin McDonagh, winner of the award for best screenplay, motion picture for The Banshees of Inisherin, pose in the press room at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/PA)

American director Steven Spielberg and Irish actor Colin Farrell were among the big winners at the Golden Globes as the awards show returned in person for its milestone 80th year.

One of the first major events of the award season calendar, it saw several wins for Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin, a dark comedy about a fractured friendship between Farrell’s character and that of his co-star Brendan Gleeson.

Spielberg won best director, as well as the best drama motion picture trophy for his semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans, with other top awards going to Austin Butler and Cate Blanchett.

Last year’s Golden Globes was turned into a “private event” at the last minute by organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), after it faced heavy criticism over its lack of black members.

But kicking off the 2023 show, host Jerrod Carmichael addressed the diversity controversy directly.

“I’ll tell you why I’m here, I’m here because I’m black,” the US comedian told audiences as he opened the show in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

He said: “I’ll tell you what’s been going on. This show, the Golden Globe Awards did not air last year, because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which I won’t say they were a racist organisation, but they didn’t have a single black member until George Floyd died – do with that information what you will.”

He added: “I took this job assuming they hadn’t changed at all.

“(But) regardless of whatever the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s past may be, this is an evening where we get to celebrate. And I think this industry deserves evenings like these. And I’m happy to be here.”

Following the fallout, the HFPA subsequently vowed to overhaul its bylaws and implement changes addressing ethics and inclusion.

The event took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles and saw the return of multiple famous faces.

Several big British names, including Dame Emma Thompson, Olivia Colman, Bill Nighy and Daniel Craig, were also tipped for top awards – but all lost out.

Blanchett triumphed in best performance by an actress in a motion picture: drama category, for her performance in Tar as ferocious, celebrated orchestra conductor Lydia Tar.

In the parallel category of best performance by an actor in a motion picture: drama, Elvis star Butler took home the trophy.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Press Room
Austin Butler poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture: drama for Elvis (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/PA)

The US actor paid tribute to his “heroes” in the room, including Brad Pitt, Quentin Tarantino, as well as director Baz Luhrmann and “the King” – Elvis Presley.

“You were an icon and a rebel. I love you so much,” he said.

Irish star Farrell took home the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture musical or comedy for his role in The Banshees Of Inisherin and thanked his entire cast and crew.

“Martin McDonagh I owe you so much man,” he said during his acceptance speech.

“14 years ago you put me working with Brendan Gleeson … and you changed the trajectory of my life forever in ways that I, begrudgingly, will be grateful to you for the rest of my days.”

Addressing Gleeson, he continued: “Brendan, I just, I love you so much.

“I love that I get to cohabitate this creative space with you every day. All I did when I came to work every day was aspire to be your equal.

“I’m not saying I even got there but the aspiration kept me going. And I’ll thank you for that for the rest of my days also.”

McDonagh previously cast Gleeson and Farrell as a veteran hit man and trigger-happy protege in his foul-mouthed 2008 crime caper In Bruges.

The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri director went on to win the award for best screenplay for The Banshees Of Inisherin, thanking its stars as well as the wider cast.

The film also won in the best motion picture, musical or comedy category and The Fabelmans won best motion picture, drama – the final award of the evening.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Press Room
MM Keeravani with the award for best original song, motion picture for Naatu Naatu from RRR (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/PA)

Earlier, Naatu Naatu, from the film RRR, overcame pop music heavyweights Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Rihanna, to claim the Golden Globe for best original song.

A slew of celebrities took on presenting duties throughout the evening including Letitia Wright, Jennifer Hudson, Salma Hayek, Hilary Swank and Ana de Armas.

The evening also included a message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said that it was “clear” that the “tide was turning” in the ongoing war in his country, and that Ukraine would be triumphant in its struggle.

