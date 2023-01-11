Model Tatjana Patitz dies aged 56

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Model Tatjana Patitz dies aged 56

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 8.01pm
WA0WKY Tatjana Patitz attending the Remus Lifestyle Night 2019 at the Llaut Palace Hotel on August 1, 2019 in Palma, de Mallorca, Spain.
WA0WKY Tatjana Patitz attending the Remus Lifestyle Night 2019 at the Llaut Palace Hotel on August 1, 2019 in Palma, de Mallorca, Spain.

Model Tatjana Patitz has died at the age of 56, her New York modelling agency confirmed.

Patitz, born in Hamburg, Germany, rose to prominence as a high-fashion model in the 1980s and 1990s.

On Wednesday, Patitz’s New York modelling agency The Model CoOp confirmed to the PA news agency that she had died in California.

German model Tatjana Patitz (Alamy/PA)

Along with her successful modelling career, Patitz also starred in the music video for George Michael’s hit Freedom! alongside fellow models Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Naomi Campbell.

Patitz also featured in several other music videos, including the video for Duran Duran’s Skin Trade and the Nick Kamen music video for Tell Me.

Remembering the model on Vogue.com, chief operating officer of Conde Nast and global editorial director of Vogue Anna Wintour said: “Tatjana was always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti.”

Adding: “She was far less visible than her peers, more mysterious, more grown-up, more unattainable, and that had its own appeal.”

During her career Patitz worked with a number of high-profile fashion photographers including Peter Lindbergh whose 1990 British Vogue cover featured the biggest models at the time, including Patitz.

The black and white image once again showed her in the company of Crawford, Turlington, Evangelista and Campbell.

Following the news of Patitz’s death, the Peter Lindbergh Foundation, paid tribute to the model on its official Twitter account, writing: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tatjana Patitz, a long-time friend of Peter’s.

“We would like to salute Tatjana’s kindness, inner beauty and outstanding intelligence.

“Our thoughts go to her loved ones and particularly Jonah.

“She will be immensely missed.”

Patitz has one son, 19-year-old Jonah Patitz.

