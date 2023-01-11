Rock’s biggest names pay tribute to ‘guitar master’ Jeff Beck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rock’s biggest names pay tribute to ‘guitar master’ Jeff Beck

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 11.35pm
Rock’s biggest names have paid tribute to ‘guitar master’ Jeff Beck (PA)
Some of rock’s biggest names have paid tribute to Jeff Beck, describing him as one of the “all-time guitar masters”.

Beck’s collaborators and contemporaries said the musician had “blazed a trail impossible to follow” and hailed the “powerful influence” he had had on many others.

The renowned guitarist, known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, died on Tuesday at the age of 78, his family said in a statement posted online.

The Grammy award-winning musician died “peacefully” after contracting bacterial meningitis.

British rock legend Ozzy Osbourne was among the first to pay tribute to Beck, writing that it had been “such an honour” to know and play with him on his most recent album.

The Black Sabbath frontman said: “I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing.

“What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans.

“It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9. Long live #JeffBeck.”

Osbourne’s bandmate, Tony Iommi, also praised Beck as an “outstanding iconic, genius guitar player” and said there would never be another like him.

Posting on Twitter, Iommi wrote: “I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing.

“Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player – there will never be another Jeff Beck.

“His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff – Tony.”

Queen guitarist Sir Brian May said Beck was “the absolute pinnacle of guitar playing” and a “damn fine human being”.

“Gutted, so sad, to hear of Jeff’s passing. He was the Guv’nor. He was inimitable, irreplaceable – the absolute pinnacle of guitar playing,” he wrote on Instagram.

“And a damn fine human being. I’m sure I will have a lot to say, but right now …. Just lost for words. Bri. #jeffbeck.”

Members of Kiss, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, also expressed their shock and disbelief at the news.

The band’s bassist, Gene Simmons, said the news was “heartbreaking”.

In a post on online, Simmons wrote: “Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed.

“No one played guitar like Jeff.

“Please get a hold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP.”

Kiss’s frontman, Paul Stanley, described Beck as “one of the all time guitar masters”.

Posting a picture of Beck on his Twitter, he wrote: “WOW. What awful news.

“Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died.

“From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever.”

Elsewhere, Genesis lead guitarist, Steve Hackett, said Beck had been “a powerful influence on myself and many others”.

Writing on Twitter following news of Beck’s death, Hackett wrote: “Devastating news about the loss of much loved, influential guitar legend Jeff Beck.

“He made the electric guitar sing… a powerful influence on myself and many others.”

Grammy-winning Beck rose to prominence with rock band The Yardbirds and went on to have a successful solo career and fronted the Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice.

