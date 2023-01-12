Kiss’s Gene Simmons: You can’t leave this planet without experiencing Jeff Beck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kiss’s Gene Simmons: You can’t leave this planet without experiencing Jeff Beck

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 9.37am Updated: January 12 2023, 9.43am
Jeff Beck died this week at the age of 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis (PA)
Jeff Beck died this week at the age of 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis (PA)

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons said people “can’t leave this planet without experiencing the astonishing Jeff Beck” as he paid tribute to the late pioneering guitarist.

Simmons, 73, is among the rock greats to remember Beck following a statement from his family on Wednesday announcing he died the previous day aged 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis.

Beck is known for his work with The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group and performed alongside musical heavyweights including Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Thursday, Simmons said he and his Kiss bandmates would listen to The Jeff Beck Group while putting on their signature black and white makeup before their shows.

He said: “Let me tell you something, if you haven’t experienced Jeff Beck, you must. You can’t leave this planet without having listened to the astonishing man.

“And if you’re a symphony fan, you must listen to the Jeff Beck version of Nessun dorma, the classic piece of music with a symphony orchestra. It will blow you away.

“So do yourself a favour, forget about Gene Simmons or anybody else talking about him on TV and, respectfully, all the fine folks on the BBC, turn down the lights, put on that first Jeff Beck Group album and witness greatness.”

In the interview, Simmons said he was emotional because Beck “meant so much to so many of us”.

He added: “I knew him personally, as well, but I will tell you that we all admire the great Jimmy Page and Eric Clapton, you know the iconic, especially English guitarist, but they will all tell you that only Jeff Beck could play that instrument in ways that they couldn’t dream of.

“In fusion, modern fusion, jazz, blues, almost any form and the other great guitar players, Brian May and everybody, who I’m happy to say I know them and admire them so much, they will always point to Jeff Beck, the governor, as they say.”

Reflecting on Beck’s career, Simmons said “everybody wanted Jeff on their records” and claimed Stevie Wonder wrote his classic track Superstition with the intention of having Beck play on the song.

The rocker said although Beck may be seen as a “1960s iconic guitarist”, he feels his music is “evergreen”.

“Jeff Beck is here and now. He continues with us. And even though, sadly, he’s gone, his music will live forever”, he said.

Beck’s family statement announcing his death, posted to Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday, read: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing.

“After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday.

“His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

