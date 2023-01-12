BBC boss says departure of top presenters amid channel merger is ‘obviously sad’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC boss says departure of top presenters amid channel merger is ‘obviously sad’

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 11.15am
(Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)
(Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)

The director-general of the BBC has said the departure of three senior news presenters is “obviously sad” but the current level of “management inefficiency” is “not right”.

David Eades, Joanna Gosling and Tim Willcox have taken voluntary redundancy (VR) amid plans for the BBC to merge its international and domestic news channels, Deadline reported on Wednesday.

The BBC announced in July that BBC News and BBC World News were to merge to create a single 24-hour TV channel, resulting in job losses, as part of its new digital-first strategy.

Corporation chief Tim Davie told the Public Accounts Committee: “There is a degree of management inefficiency, in my view, and it is not right, and no one in the world is running completely separate operations in this way.

“Now linked to that, I think that it is obviously sad when people decide to take VR and leave, but you need less presenters and I think that is appropriate.

“Sorry to be blunt. I think we are in a position where we are going to make changes. Some people will leave the BBC, some people will stay. Actually so-called churn in the newsroom is very low historically.

“You talk about three outstanding presenters who have chosen to move on, that gives opportunities and allows people to move through the organisation.”

Mr Davie said the move “isn’t just digital evangelism” but “based on where the audience is”.

David Eades and Tim Willcox
David Eades and Tim Willcox (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He added that having “two wholly different structures to run those channels without appropriate sharing” would be wrong.

Mr Davie said he did not think the BBC needed “two complete separate operations”.

He added: “We don’t think it is efficient. We think it is absolutely appropriate to make the changes to close the independent operations and run it as a more integrated operation. That does not mean the channel is the same. That would be absurd.”

The BBC’s digital-first strategy will also see BBC Four and CBBC cease to be linear TV channels in the coming years.

Its local radio stations will also share more content and broadcast less programming unique to their areas.

The BBC needs to save a further £285 million in response to the announcement in January 2022 that the licence fee will be frozen for the next two years.

The corporation has delivered more than £1 billion of savings in the five years to 2021/22.

Asked about its planned coverage of the King’s coronation in May, Mr Davie said the BBC was “in discussion with all parties to deliver flawless coronation coverage and beyond”.

He added: “It will be a big week for the UK and our presentation of the UK globally because of course we have got two very big events – the coronation and then, a week later in Liverpool, Eurovision.

“So our biggest concern at the moment is the demand on our outside broadcast services and all of that, but we are deep in the planning and everything is going great at the moment.”

