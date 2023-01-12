Martin Compston reveals why The View frontman Kyle Falconer missed his wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Martin Compston reveals why The View frontman Kyle Falconer missed his wedding

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 11.38am Updated: January 13 2023, 11.39am
Martin Compston told the story on his podcast (Eoin Carey/PA)
Martin Compston told the story on his podcast (Eoin Carey/PA)

Martin Compston has revealed singer Kyle Falconer was in jail on the day he was due to sing at the actor’s wedding.

Line Of Duty star Compston told on his podcast Restless Natives how The View frontman was going to sing an unreleased song as his wife-to-be Tianna Chanel Flynn walked down the aisle in June 2016.

But just days earlier the Dundonian’s meltdown led to the Jet2 flight he was on being diverted to France, where he was arrested.

He later, at Paisley Sheriff Court, admitted aggressive behaviour and using homophobic language.

Compston said: “Kyle Falconer, the lead singer of The View, is a great friend of mine.

“He’s got this beautiful song he sang when he was 15 called I Love You and I don’t think he ever released it.

Kyle Falconer
Kyle Falconer had been due to sing at Martin Compston’s wedding (PA)

“I just love the innocence of it, like a 15-year-old singing about love and all that kind of thing.

“I played it to my missus before we got married and she said ‘that’s beautiful’.

“So I said, well why don’t we get him to sing you down the aisle because he’s going to be there anyway.

“He’s like, ‘absolutely mate I’ll do it.’ But with Kyle there’s always a caveat, and he was in Spain before and I went, this could go… pear-shaped.

“So the day of the wedding, I’ve heard he’s not landed so I did have a back-up singer just in case.

Martin Compston, with wife Tiann
Martin Compston revealed the story from his wedding to Tianna (PA)

“Then my phone goes and it’s Kyle and he says, ‘mate I’ve got good news and bad news.’

“I say what’s the good news? He says, ‘I think I’ll make the wedding.’ I said what’s the bad news? He said, ‘I’m in jail in France.’

“So I was like, I don’t think you’re making it wee man, lots of love, hope it works out well, see you another time.”

Compston, who hosts the podcast with his friend and journalist Gordon Smart, from Kinross, was also asked if he feels “pressure” for his next project following the success of recent BBC drama Mayflies.

The actor replied: “I mean, it’s a blessing, I’m chuffed to bits it’s gone so well.

“And as I said, it became a kind of career highlight. But you’re right, it just puts the pressure on the next one.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks