All the nominations for the Brit Awards 2023

Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the nominations at the 2023 Brit Awards, but there are also strong showings from The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys.
The nominations were announced by BBC Radio 1 presenters Vick Hope and Jack Saunders during a live stream on the official Brits social media channels.
The duo also enlisted the help of Olympian Tom Daley and Euro 2022 and I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott for the reveal.
This year four genre categories – spanning alternative rock, grime and more – will be decided by the public via a vote on TikTok.
Here is a full list of all the nominees:
– Album of the year
The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language
Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
– Artist of the year
Central Cee
Fred again..
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
– Group of the year
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
– Best new artist
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg
– Song of the year
Aitch and Ashanti – Baby
Cat Burns – Go
Dave – Starlight
Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John – Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA (Baddest of Them All)
George Ezra – Green Green Grass
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me
LF SYSTEM – Afraid To Feel
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy
– International artist of the year
Beyonce
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
– International group of the year
Blackpink
Drake and 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines DC
Gabriels
– International song of the year
Beyonce – Break My Soul
Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – I’m Good (Blue)
Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – Peru
Cast of Disney’s Encanto – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Gayle – abcdefu
Jack Harlow – First Class
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott – Where Are You Now
OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried
Taylor Swift – Anti‐Hero
– Alternative rock act (public vote)
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
– Hip hop/rap/grime act (public vote)
Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
– Dance act (public vote)
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred again..
– Pop/R&B (public vote)
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Sam Smith
– Rising star award (previously announced)
Flo – WINNER
Cat Burns
Nia Archives