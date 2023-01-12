All the nominations for the Brit Awards 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

All the nominations for the Brit Awards 2023

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 4.47pm
Mo Gilligan will return as Brits host (Ian West/PA)
Mo Gilligan will return as Brits host (Ian West/PA)

Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the nominations at the 2023 Brit Awards, but there are also strong showings from The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys.

The nominations were announced by BBC Radio 1 presenters Vick Hope and Jack Saunders during a live stream on the official Brits social media channels.

The duo also enlisted the help of Olympian Tom Daley and Euro 2022 and I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott for the reveal.

This year four genre categories – spanning alternative rock, grime and more – will be decided by the public via a vote on TikTok.

Brit Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Vick Hope at the 2020 Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Here is a full list of all the nominees:

– Album of the year

The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language
Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg – Wet Leg

– Artist of the year

Central Cee
Fred again..
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy

– Group of the year

The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg

– Best new artist

Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg

– Song of the year

Aitch and Ashanti – Baby
Cat Burns – Go
Dave – Starlight
Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John – Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA (Baddest of Them All)
George Ezra – Green Green Grass
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me
LF SYSTEM – Afraid To Feel
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy

– International artist of the year

Beyonce
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift

– International group of the year

Blackpink
Drake and 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines DC
Gabriels

– International song of the year

Beyonce – Break My Soul
Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – I’m Good (Blue)
Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – Peru
Cast of Disney’s Encanto – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Gayle – abcdefu
Jack Harlow – First Class
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott – Where Are You Now
OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried
Taylor Swift – Anti‐Hero

– Alternative rock act (public vote)

The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg

– Hip hop/rap/grime act (public vote)

Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy

– Dance act (public vote)

Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred again..

– Pop/R&B (public vote)

Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Sam Smith

– Rising star award (previously announced)

Flo – WINNER
Cat Burns
Nia Archives

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks