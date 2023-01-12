Lisa Marie Presley receiving ‘the best care’ after being taken to hospital By Press Association January 12 2023, 11.42pm Updated: January 12 2023, 11.44pm Lisa Marie Presley is receiving ‘the best care’ after being taken to hospital (Barry Brecheisen/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Lisa Marie Presley is receiving “the best care” after being taken to hospital, her mother has confirmed. The US singer-songwriter, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, was “rushed” for medical treatment on Thursday, though no further details were made immediately available. Writing on social media, Priscilla Presley wrote: “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. “She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.-Priscilla Presley pic.twitter.com/j5oNfNMYJx— Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) January 12, 2023 “We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time – Priscilla Presley.” It comes shortly after Presley, 54, attended the 80th annual Golden Globe awards on Tuesday, where actor Austin Butler took home the best actor award for his portrayal of her father. Butler paid tribute to director Baz Luhrmann for the award, as well as “the King” himself. “You were an icon and a rebel. I love you so much,” he said of Elvis Presley. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man 2 Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on… 3 Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new… 4 Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels 5 Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting 6 Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland 7 PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving… 8 Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’… 9 Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege 10 ‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images More from The Courier Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to… Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for… St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks… St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston… RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run… Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties… Editor's Picks Farmer hits out as Hong Kong bans Angus poultry over avian flu fears Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man REBECCA BAIRD: I’m tired of living in fear of toothache – Dundee dental crisis must be dealt with Perthshire pensioner’s health fears over Covid vaccine allergy Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’ prosthetic Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject Listen: Stooshie podcast – US pastor in Scotland on Trump’s ‘dangerous’ legacy ‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images Fife wine shop owner slams Scottish Government’s bottle return scheme ‘ignorance’ Sonny and Robert Mone were Dundee murderers who left ‘trail of slaughter in their wake’