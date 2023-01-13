Blockbuster films lead nominations at 25th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blockbuster films Avatar: The Way Of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Top Gun: Maverick have all received top nominations at the Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA).

The big budget movies will go head to head at the 25th annual event, celebrating excellence in film, television, and short form costume design, which is due to take place next month.

Award season frontrunners The Banshees Of Inisherin and The Fabelmans were noticeably absent from the lists, which were released by the CDGA on Thursday.

Avatar and Black Panther were joined in the sci-fi/ fantasy film category by Everything Everywhere All At Once, Hocus Pocus 2, and Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder.

In the contemporary film category, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Nope, Tar, and Women Talking all joined Tom Cruise’s high-octane thriller.

Nominations were also handed out to Babylon, Don’t Worry Darling, The Woman King, and Elvis, in the period film category.

Oscar-winning British designer Jenny Beavan also picked up a nod in the category for her work on Mrs Harris Goes To Paris.

Beavan picked up the Oscar for best costume design last year, for the film Cruella, marking the third time she had won this award in her career.

British series also scored nominations in the CDGA television categories, with The Crown and Bridgerton receiving nods in the period TV category.

“On behalf of the Costume Designers Guild, I’m honoured to congratulate our CDGA nominees,” said Terry Gordon, president of the CDGA.

“This year is particularly exciting as it’s the 25th anniversary of our awards gala.

“We look forward to celebrating the extraordinary work of our nominees with all of our talented costume designers on February 27th.”

The CDGA also announced that Academy Award-winner Deborah L Scott will be honoured with the Career Achievement Award at the ceremony.

Emmy-nominated costume designer Rachael M Stanley is due to be honoured with the Distinguished Service Award.

The 25th annual CDG awards will take place on Monday February 27 at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.