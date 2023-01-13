Broadcaster Jennie Gow suffered ‘serious stroke’ impacting her speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Broadcaster Jennie Gow suffered ‘serious stroke’ impacting her speech

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 4.02pm
BBC Formula One presenter Jennie Gow, who regularly appears on Netflix’s hit series Drive To Survive, said she has had a “serious stroke” (PA)
BBC Formula One presenter Jennie Gow, who regularly appears on Netflix’s hit series Drive To Survive, said she has had a “serious stroke” (PA)

BBC Formula One presenter Jennie Gow, who regularly appears on Netflix’s hit series Drive To Survive, said she has had a “serious stroke”.

The broadcaster and journalist, 45, said her speech has been affected and thanked the medical teams at Frimley Park Hospital and St Georges’ Hospital in London for taking care of her.

Sharing a statement on Instagram and Twitter, Gow said: “Been quiet the last few weeks, this is because I suffered a serious stroke two weeks ago. My husband is helping me type this, as I’m finding it hard to write and my speech is most affected.

“I’m desperate to make a full recovery and return to work, but it might take some time. Thank you to the medical teams at Frimley and St George’s and my family and friends who’ve got me through the last fortnight.”

A host of sports commentators took to social media to wish Gow a speedy recovery, including former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, who said: “Jennie… take care of yourself. So sorry to hear this. I hope you’re doing ok.”

Gow, who broke into the world of F1 motor racing in 2010, presents F1 coverage for the BBC and is a commentator on racing series Extreme E.

She also appears as an F1 expert on Drive To Survive, which returns to Netflix on February 24. It will recap Max Verstappen’s road to title glory after winning his second world championship in 2022.

The series, in its fifth iteration, has been credited with increasing F1’s popularity and is one of the major sports documentary success stories in recent years.

