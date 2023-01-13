Baz Luhrmann recalls Lisa Marie Presley’s ‘kind embrace’ on set of Elvis biopic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Baz Luhrmann recalls Lisa Marie Presley’s ‘kind embrace’ on set of Elvis biopic

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 7.47pm
Lisa Marie Presley has died (Damian Dovarganes/PA)
Baz Luhrmann, director of the Elvis Presley biopic, has said he will miss US singer Lisa Marie Presley’s “warmth, smile and love” following her death at the age of 54.

In a statement, the Presley family said they were “shocked and devastated” to announce the only child of Elvis died shortly after being “rushed” to hospital on Thursday.

Presley’s death came two days after she attended the Golden Globe awards, where American actor Austin Butler won best actor for his portrayal of her father in Luhrmann’s film.

Speaking at a pre-ceremony event at the Golden Globes, Presley said she had been “overwhelmed” by the film and the effect that it had.

“I’m very proud and I know that my father would be very proud… I’m overwhelmed with gratitude,” she said.

On Instagram, Luhrmann captioned a photograph of Butler and Presley laughing: “Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace.

“Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper.

“Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love.”

Donatella Versace, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the stars from the entertainment world who hailed Presley for her “beauty and kindness”.

La Toya Jackson, the sister of Presley’s ex-husband Michael Jackson, said the late singer would “forever be in our hearts”.

Alongside a video montage of photos of her late brother and Presley set to Michael’s hit You Are Not Alone, La Toya wrote: “We miss you Lisa!

“You will forever be in our hearts, I will never forget how much you shared the love you had for my brother with me, I thank you for being so honest #RIP.”

Presley’s marriage to Michael, between 1994 to 1996, was arguably her most famous as it brought together the so-called King of Pop with the daughter of The King.

She was married another three times, first to musician Danny Keough, then after Michael to Hollywood star Nicolas Cage, and later to music producer Michael Lockwood.

The Duchess of York described Presley as a “devoted friend” and said the singer would be “in my heart”.

Sharing a photo of them hugging each other, Sarah Ferguson wrote: “I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday.

“You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla.

She added: “You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them. I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart.”

Designer Versace said: “I will never forget the times we spent together.

“Your beauty and your kindness shone so bright. Rest in peace Lisa Marie. We will never forget you.”

Hanks, who starred in the recent Elvis biopic, and his wife Wilson recalled spending time with Presley and her family during the film’s promotional tour last year.

In a joint statement on Wilson’s Instagram, they said: “Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight.

“Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie.

“She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad. She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her who made us all laugh.”

Wilson said Presley had been “gracious” enough to show her round Graceland – the mansion where her father lived in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Our hearts and our prayers go out to Riley, Harper, Finley, Danny and Priscilla,” she said.

“A mother should never have to lose a child. Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin, Priscilla loses her only daughter. It’s too much. Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength. Love, Rita and Tom.”