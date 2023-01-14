Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald announce divorce By Press Association January 14 2023, 1.29am Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald announce divorce (Dominic Lipinski/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald have announced they are getting a divorce. The couple, who have been married since 2011, said their children “remain their priority” and asked for privacy. The pair met in 2000 while the former Oasis guitarist and songwriter was married to Meg Matthews, whom he divorced in January 2001. Gallagher and publicist MacDonald married at a private ceremony in June 2011 and share two children, Donovan and Sonny. The couple, who have been married since 2011, said their children ‘remain their priority’ and asked for privacy (Yui Mok/PA) “A spokesperson on behalf of Noel Gallagher and Sara Macdonald has confirmed that the couple are to divorce,” read a statement, shared with the PA news agency. “Noel and Sara will together continue to look after their children who remain their priority. “Noel and Sara ask the media to respect their privacy and that of our family at this time.” Gallagher is also father to Anais Gallagher, whom he shares with Matthews. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man 2 Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on… 3 Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new… 4 Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels 5 Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting 6 Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland 7 PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving… 8 Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’… 9 Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege 10 ‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images More from The Courier Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to… Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for… St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks… St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston… RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run… Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties… Editor's Picks Farmer hits out as Hong Kong bans Angus poultry over avian flu fears Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man REBECCA BAIRD: I’m tired of living in fear of toothache – Dundee dental crisis must be dealt with Perthshire pensioner’s health fears over Covid vaccine allergy Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’ prosthetic Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject Listen: Stooshie podcast – US pastor in Scotland on Trump’s ‘dangerous’ legacy ‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images Fife wine shop owner slams Scottish Government’s bottle return scheme ‘ignorance’ Sonny and Robert Mone were Dundee murderers who left ‘trail of slaughter in their wake’