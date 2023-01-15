Award winners and nominees brave LA rain for the Bafta Tea Party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Award winners and nominees brave LA rain for the Bafta Tea Party

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 2.11am
Award winners and nominees brave the LA rain for the Bafta Tea Party (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Award winners and nominees braved the unprecedented Los Angeles rain to attend the annual Bafta Tea Party on Saturday.

Hollywood stars including Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett and Janelle Monae all appeared at the event, which took place at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills.

A staple fixture in the awards season calendar, the Bafta Tea Party in Los Angeles welcomes contenders, members, and guests in the run-up to the EE Bafta Film Awards in London.

Saturday saw torrential rain throughout the day in LA, with special measures taken to ensure the event and hotel stayed water-proof.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Press Room
Michelle Yeoh attended the Bafta event, along with her castmates from Everything Everywhere All At Once  (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

It comes one day before the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, also due to take place in LA on Sunday.

The Bafta longlists were announced on January 6, with sci-fi thriller Everything Everywhere All At Once and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic leading nominations – with 12 apiece.

Everything Everywhere All At Once also led the nominations at the Critics Choice awards, with 14 total.

The film’s stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu all attended the Bafta event on Saturday, along with directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Austin Butler, who starred in Elvis and was due to attend the event, was noticeably absent, following the death of Lisa Marie Presley.

The US actor said his “heart is completely shattered” by the news, which was announced on Thursday, two days after Presley attended the Golden Globes where Butler won best actor in a motion picture, drama.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Austin Butler, who starred in Elvis and was due to attend the event, was noticeably absent, following the death of Lisa Marie Presley (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Other attendees at the Bafta event included Fraser – who has earned multiple nominations for his performance in The Whale – and Blanchett, who won the Golden Globe award for best actress in a motion picture, drama, on Tuesday.

The Banshees Of Inisherin, the black comedy-drama written and directed by Oscar-winner Martin McDonagh and starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, scored a total of 14 nods on the Bafta longlists – though none of the film’s stars were present at the event.

The final Bafta nominations will be announced via a livestream hosted by actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh on Thursday January 19 at midday, with the ceremony due to take place on February 19.

