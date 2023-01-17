First islander at risk of dumping after bombshell Tom makes his choice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First islander at risk of dumping after bombshell Tom makes his choice

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 10.37pm
Love Island (ITV)
Love Island (ITV)

Love Islander Will Young has found himself single and at risk of being dumped from the island after bombshell Tom Clare chose to couple up with Olivia Hawkins.

Tom, a 23-year-old semi-pro footballer from Barnsley, entered the villa in South Africa as the first surprise bombshell of the ITV2 dating show’s ninth series.

After host Maya Jama warned the male islanders to “get grafting and hold on tight to your girls” in Monday’s episode in a bid to avoid being dumped from the island, Tom was given the chance to choose the girl he would like to couple up with.

At the end of Tuesday evening’s episode, the islanders gathered around the fire pit where Tom chose 27-year-old actress and ring girl Olivia to couple up with.

Before revealing his choice, Tom said: “Its been a very tough decision for me and what’s made it so hard is that all the girls have such different personalities and I find them all attractive.

“It’s been a very tough decision.

“But I’ve decided to couple up with this girl because I definitely think she’ll keep me on my toes, I think she’s absolutely stunning and I know it’s only early days but I do genuinely think there’s probably something there with this girl.

“The girl I’d like to couple up with is Olivia.”

Tom’s decision has left Olivia’s former partner Will, a farmer and TikTok star, vulnerable to dumping.

Will, 23, later received a text which informed the islanders of an upcoming dumping.

The text said: “Will you are now single, at the end of the week all islanders will take part in a recoupling, the islander not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island.”

To shake things up further, viewers were told to expect two new bombshells in Wednesday evening’s episode.

The voice of Love Island’s Iain Stirling revealed 25-year-old model and property developer Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and 24-year-old money adviser David Salako will be making a shock entrance to the villa.

Ahead of their arrival, Zara has said she plans to bring “sass, vibes and good energy” to the villa and admitted it may take her a while to find the right man as she has “high standards”.

Meanwhile, David has also described himself as “very picky” when it comes to girls and revealed he is “excited to meet new people, aside from a partner, friends as well”.

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s episode, 25-year-old financial adviser Ron Hall, who is the show’s first ever visually impaired contestant, opened up to his partner Lana Jenkins about being blind in one eye.

Speaking about losing his sight at the age of eight after a football accident, Ron told 25-year-old make-up artist Lana: “I had loads of operations as a kid, trying to fix it, but after however many, five or six, they said you’re not going to get your sight back in it.”

He jokingly added: “If I’ve only got one eye on you, it’s not because I’ve got my eye on another girl. It’s just my dodgy eye.”

Lana later admitted it was “nice for him to open up” and told Ron that finding out he was partially blind does not make him “any less fit”.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

