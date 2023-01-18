Police say no criminal offence occurred after porn prank on BBC FA Cup coverage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police say no criminal offence occurred after porn prank on BBC FA Cup coverage

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 12.54pm
The stunt occurred during coverage of an FA Cup clash (Nick Potts/PA)
The stunt occurred during coverage of an FA Cup clash (Nick Potts/PA)

Police have said “no criminal offences” occurred when pornographic noises were transmitted during live coverage of the FA Cup clash between Wolves and Liverpool.

Ahead of the third-round replay in a studio at Wolves’ Molineux ground on Tuesday evening, audible moaning noises broke out in the background.

Presenter Gary Lineker revealed they were caused by a hidden mobile phone “taped to the back of the set”, with self-styled YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis claiming he was behind the stunt.

Jarvis, who uses the nickname Jarvo, was handed a suspended sentence last October after being convicted of aggravated trespass over an incident where he collided with England cricketer Jonny Bairstow when he invaded the Oval pitch in south London during a Test.

He was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for two years, and was also banned from attending any venue where a sporting fixture is being held in England and Wales for two years, from travelling abroad for 12 months and made subject to a rehabilitation activity requirement.

A clip on Jarvis’s Twitter page appeared to show him at Molineux ahead of the prank.

West Midlands Police told the PA news agency: “We’ve liaised with the club and are satisfied that no criminal offences have taken place.”

Lineker looked momentarily startled by the prank and struggled to keep a straight face as he cut to colleague and fellow former England striker Alan Shearer in the commentary gantry.

Lineker tried to laugh off the incident as the noise continued to blare out and said to Shearer: “Somebody’s sending something on someone’s phone, I think. I don’t know whether you heard it at home.”

Once the match had begun, Lineker revealed the cause, tweeting a picture of a mobile phone and three laughing emojis alongside the words: “Well, we found this taped to the back of the set.

“As sabotage goes it was quite amusing.”

A BBC spokesperson said on Twitter: “We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened.”

Liverpool scored the only goal of the first half, and during the half-time analysis, Lineker said to Ince and Murphy: “Harvey Elliott’s goal was a screamer… which was not the only one we’ve had tonight.”

